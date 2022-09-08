Elon Musk’s Trial Won’t Get Delayed Even With His Whistleblower Claims

Elon Musk’s trial with Twitter has no chance of getting delayed with the help of his whistleblower claims. Go through the whole article to learn more about this news piece.

The trial

“I am convinced that even four weeks’ delay would risk further harm to Twitter,” wrote Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of Delaware’s Court of Chancery, in affirming the trial will start next month. “We are hopeful that winning the motion to amend takes us one step closer to the truth coming out in that courtroom,” said Alex Spiro, an attorney for Musk, in a statement. As per the reports, Elon Musk did ask for a 5-day delay in the trial so that he can they could look into the claims made by Peter Zatko. According to him, Twitter concealed its weaknesses in data privacy and security.

About Zatko’s Allegations

Elon Musk’s case against Twitter was that the app used to falsify the number of spam accounts on its platform. Zatko’s allegation became a great help for Musk as when these allegations got public, it gave Elon Musk a chance to walk away from the trail without handing over a single penny to Twitter. “We look forward to presenting our case in court beginning on Oct. 17th and intend to close the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk,” said a statement from a Twitter spokesman.

Twitter and Elon Musk

If you’re someone who doesn’t know anything about this trial, this article is here to help you. So basically, Elon Musk was about to buy Twitter for $54.20 for each share but then he canceled the deal. Because of this, the social media app sued Elon Musk. Twitter claimed that Musk did this because of the tense global situation and the rise of inflation in the market.

