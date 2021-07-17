How to make a WordPress website

You can easily make a free website with the help of WordPress.com. You can pay for more features or a cleaner URL, but this guide will only cover instructions on how you can use the free options.

Using themes

A good place to start is with the approximately 100 ready-made website themes.

Click on “Appearance” on the left and then on “Themes.” Choose the one that you like the most. You will be able to customise each of these themes later on. Click on the theme you want and choose “Activate this design.” In the pop-up, select “Activate” in the red box, and then choose “Edit homepage” to return to view a preview of your site.

Adjusting settings

Go to “Settings” on the left and click on “General.” You can change your site title here, add a tagline, and adjust time zone and language settings. When you are done with it, click on “Save settings.”

Creating categories

All posts have to be placed under categories

Choose “Posts” on the left, then click on “Categories.” Add any category you want to have on your site by clicking on “Add new category.” Click on the three dots icon next to one of your categories and set it as default so that new posts will automatically appear within it. Delete the original unrecognised category if you wish by clicking on the three dots and then on “Delete.” Select “Posts” from the left, and then “Add new post” to make a post on your default category. Click on “Publish” to publish your post.

Customising your pages

Go to “Appearance” and then click on “Customise.” Here, you will be able to adjust all of your colours and font styles, and can add logos and images. You can also adjust your menus here. To adjust other pages, click on the “Pages” tab on the left and click on the page that you want to customise. Now you can edit each page as you want by changing the text and images.

Launching your website

To launch your site, go to “Settings” and “General.” Scroll down to “Launch site.” Scroll down and select “Skip purchase.” Click on “Start with a free site.”

Other people will now be able to view by visiting your domain.