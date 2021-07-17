New teaser for OnePlus Nord 2 surfaced online revealing the backside of smartphone

A few days are left until the OnePlus Nord 2 can be seen in all its splendor. The mid-ranger OnePlus emerged in a new poster that reveals its rear panel before it was launched on 22 July. OnePlus India has announced that Nord 2 is to be debuted on 22 July at 7:30 PM IST, via its Twitter handle again. The firm published a teaser graphic showcasing the smartphone’s full design. The smartphone appears interestingly the same as the OnePlus 9 smartphone flagship.

Danger. Excitement. And a whole lot of Nord 2. Tune in on July 22 for OnePlus Nord: Part Deux, a riveting blockbuster product launch experience starring OnePlus Nord 2 5G. 7:30pm IST. Get Notified – https://t.co/gXhknbFnwe pic.twitter.com/61AUnN7BzJ — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 16, 2021

It sports three rear cameras, like the OnePlus 9, with a vertical back camera module. The only difference is that the third lens has been relocated to the left on the north, and there is an LED flash next to it. In the OnePlus 9, the two top sensors have an LED flash. It looks to have a somewhat outstanding camera island and the center of it is OnePlus. The corners are curled, same to the OnePlus 9 again.

OnePlus Nord 2 – Expected Specification and Features

As far as its specifications are concerned, OnePlus Nord 2 features a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ punch-hole display. The refreshment rate is 90Hz and the design is slim. A triple back camera system with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main lens, an 8 MP high-width sensor, and a monochrome 2MP device is anticipated to float the smartphone.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC is powered by the phone and can be coupled with RAM up to 12GB and UFS 3.1 internally stored at 256GB. OnePlus has used MediaTek’s Open Resource 5G dimension architecture software to build a bespoke version of the OnePlus Nord 2 Dimension 1200 processor. The “Dimension 1200-AI” denotes what adaptation work has been done on the chip.

The built-in AI hardware on the chip will increase photos, show display and decrease response times when playing. Up to 22 distinct circumstances may be recognized and the best settings are applied in the AI Photo Improvement mode, including optimum nighttime settings and further low light photos. During video recording, the associated AI Video Enhancement option enables real-time HDR.

DOL-HDR (‘Digital OverLap’) is especially supported by the custom chipset. In the OnePlus 9 series, this sensor is already in use. DOL-HDR may simultaneously capture several exhibits to decrease ghosting, as opposed to staggered HDR.

Smart Ambient Display utilizes AI to regulate intelligent automatic brightness that takes both the user environment and content on screen into consideration. With regard to the content, the 1200-AI dimensions are capable of upgrading the standard definition, HD (AI Resolution Boost), and HDR dynamic range videos (AI Color Boost).

It will carry a 65W Warp Charge technology supporting a 4,500mAh battery. OnePlus just revealed the phone’s running on OxygenOS (Android 11) and only two major Android upgrades are being provided.

OnePlus Nord 2 – Expected Pricing and Color options

In addition, pricing and color variations of the smartphone have been disclosed recently. The telephone is available for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage at a starting price of ~31,999(~$450). The storage variants of 12GB of RAM and 256GB are all up to €34,999(~$470). Two hues are predicted, Blue Haze and Grey Sierra.

