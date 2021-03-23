How to Make Edge Browser Automatically Delete Your History

Microsoft Edge browser on Windows 10 gets your browsing records like sites you have visited, the data you have registered in applications, and passwords.Removing browser archives on the exit is perfect for public networks.

It helps users to stop entering private data, like usernames, passwords, and other private website data, of that person which is used before in the computer.

Microsoft Edge is a high-speed loading, protected, and good solution for normal web browsers. Edge takes responsibility for the users’ privacy completely.

Having said that, you also need to do something besides to get sufficient privacy while working the Microsoft Edge web browser on Windows 10 computer.

Whenever you search on the web, Windows 10 reserves a replica of the web page on your computer its Cache also saves the URL of the web page you visited n the form of Browsing Records. The benefit of this role is you can review what you have searched for.

The disadvantage of this feature is that anybody can review which sites you visited. To solve that problem, there are two alternatives.

First, you can go to the Incognito page or Private search engine page or you can automatically make Edge Chromium browser clear or erase your searched history on exit – and you can do it via Edge Settings or by the Registry or Group Policy Editor. You can erase your browsing history on the Microsoft Edge browser using the below steps:

1.Click on the “More actions” in Microsoft Edge.

2.There is a link with three dots (…) on the right side of the menu bar. In the “More actions” menu, click on “Settings” to open the Settings screen.

3.In the “Settings” screen, click on the “Choose what to clear” button under “Clear browsing data”.

In the “Clear browsing data” screen, select the “Browsing history” checkbox and any other history items (like Cookies and saved website data, Cached data, and files, Download history, Form data, Passwords, etc..) that you want to clear.

4.Click on the “Clear” button to clear your selected browsing history data.

Keyboard Alternative for Clear browsing data

You can also open the “Clear browsing data” screen by pressing Ctrl + Shift + Del keys simultaneously and click on the Clear button to clear browsing archives.

From now onward, Edge browser will automatically erase your browsing data like passwords, download history, cookies and saved website data, browsing records, media licenses, full-screen authorities, and various other items when you quit the browser.