Excalibur isn’t just another weapon in Mage Arena—it’s the ultimate game-changer. With the power to one-shot enemies and dominate the battlefield, this legendary sword is worth every second of the effort it takes to craft. But getting your hands on it isn’t as simple as pulling it from a stone. You’ll need strategy, patience, and a little bit of luck.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through everything you need to know to forge Excalibur, from finding its broken pieces to surviving the dangers that stand in your way. Whether you’re a seasoned mage or just starting, this step-by-step breakdown will help you claim the most powerful weapon in the game.

Step 1: Locate the Mausoleum

Before you can even think about crafting Excalibur, you’ll need to find the Mausoleum. This eerie structure is where both the Shattered Blade and the Hilt of Excalibur are hidden. But be warned—the Mausoleum doesn’t appear in every match, and when it does, its layout is randomized.

To increase your chances, keep an eye out for the Cemetery biome on the map. The Mausoleum is usually tucked inside, waiting for brave (or reckless) players to explore its dark halls.

Step 2: Gear Up Before Entering

Walking into the Mausoleum unprepared is a death sentence. Here’s what you’ll need to survive:

A Torch – The inside is pitch black, and without light, you’ll be stumbling into enemies blindly.

Strong Spells – Fireball or Thunderbolt can help clear out skeletons and other undead lurking inside.

A Golem Summon – If you’re playing solo, a Golem can distract enemies while you grab the sword parts.

Once you’re ready, step inside—but stay alert. The Mausoleum is crawling with Liches, powerful undead mages that can kill you in just a couple of hits.

Step 3: Find the Shattered Blade and Hilt

Now comes the real challenge. The two pieces of Excalibur are embedded in stone inside the Mausoleum, glowing faintly to mark their locations.

The Shattered Blade – Usually found in one of the inner chambers, lodged in a rock.

The Hilt – Located in a separate area, often deeper into the Mausoleum.

To pull them free, you’ll need to hold down the E key (or your interaction button) for several seconds. This leaves you vulnerable, so make sure no enemies are nearby before attempting it.

Step 4: Escape and Return to Base

With both pieces in hand, your next goal is to get out alive. The Mausoleum’s enemies won’t let you leave easily, so use speed spells or defensive abilities to make a quick exit.

Once you’re back at your team’s base, head to the crafting table (usually a tree trunk or altar near your flag). Place both the Shattered Blade and the Hilt on it to forge Excalibur.

Step 5: Wield Excalibur Like a Legend

Now that you have Excalibur, it’s time to unleash its power. Here’s how to make the most of it:

Left-Click to Summon Thunderbolts – Hold left-click to aim, then release to call down a devastating lightning strike. This attack deals massive damage and can one-shot most enemies.

Close Combat Dominance – If you prefer melee, Excalibur’s swings are just as deadly. A single hit is enough to eliminate any opponent.

Team Synergy – If a teammate has Excalibur, support them with crowd control spells like Freeze or Thunderbolt to keep enemies locked down.

Pro Tips for Mastering Excalibur