OpenAI has completed a major funding round that puts the company among the most highly valued private firms in the world. The artificial intelligence start-up announced on Monday that it secured $40 billion in funding, pushing its valuation to $300 billion. The new figure nearly doubles its valuation from just six months ago. This latest round was led by the Japanese tech and investment group SoftBank, with continued backing from previous investors including Microsoft, Altimeter, Coatue, and Thrive.

The funding shows the growing interest among global investors in companies focused on artificial intelligence, even as questions remain about the future direction and safety of the technology. OpenAI first gained widespread attention in 2022 with the launch of ChatGPT. Since then, it has become a widely used digital tool, attracting millions of users worldwide. The company said that around 500 million people are now using ChatGPT every week, a sharp rise from 400 million in February. Out of those, about 20 million people are paying users, subscribing to its more advanced offerings.

OpenAI stated that the fresh investment will help the company expand its research work, improve its computing systems, and build better tools for users. According to a blog post on the company’s official website, the funding will support the development of more powerful infrastructure, especially for large-scale computing. A large portion of the funding, around $18 billion, will be directed towards the Stargate project. This project aims to set up a wide network of data centres across the United States that will support OpenAI’s growing computing needs.

The structure of the funding round includes an initial $10 billion that will be made available immediately. The remaining $30 billion is expected to arrive by the end of the year. A source familiar with the matter shared this information on condition of anonymity, as the exact terms of the deal have not been publicly disclosed in detail.

OpenAI’s chief executive, Sam Altman, said the investment allows the company to push its goals further and make artificial intelligence tools more useful in everyday life. He also said the company is pleased to partner with SoftBank, calling it a group that understands how to support and grow new technologies.

The deal highlights OpenAI’s rapid growth over a short period. From a start-up experimenting with early AI models, it has become a global name, now rubbing shoulders with companies like SpaceX and ByteDance, both known for their high valuations and international reach. The company’s current financial strength reflects a wide belief among investors that artificial intelligence will play a central role in shaping the future of technology and business.