How To Make Potion of Invisibility in Minecraft

Creating the Potion of Invisibility in Minecraft can be a valuable asset for players, offering the ability to navigate dangerous areas undetected and evade hostile mobs. In order to produce this powerful potion, players must first craft a Potion of Nightvision. Let’s explore the step-by-step process of creating the Potion of Invisibility in Minecraft.

To begin, players will need to obtain a Potion of Nightvision as a base for crafting the Potion of Invisibility. Crafting a Potion of Nightvision requires the following ingredients: Nether Wart, Golden Carrot, and a Water Bottle. Nether Wart can be found in Nether Fortresses or Bastion Remnants. Crafting Glass Bottles can be achieved by placing two Glass blocks at the left and right ends of the top row on a Crafting Table, with another Glass block in the center, resulting in three Glass Bottles. These empty bottles can then be filled with water by using them on any water source.

Golden Carrots are essential for crafting the Potion of Nightvision. They can be found in Bastion Remnants or Ruined Portals, or players can craft them by placing a Carrot at the center of a Crafting Table and surrounding it with Gold Nuggets on all sides. Each Golden Carrot requires eight Gold Nuggets. Combining the Nether Wart, Golden Carrot, and Water Bottle in a Brewing Stand will produce the Potion of Nightvision.

Once the Potion of Nightvision is ready, it can serve as a base for crafting the Potion of Invisibility. To create a Fermented Spider Eye, players will need a Spider Eye (dropped by Spiders), a Mushroom, and Sugar. Placing the Mushroom in the first box of the first row on a Crafting Table and the Sugar in the second box, with the Spider Eye in the center box below the Sugar, will yield a Fermented Spider Eye.

In the Brewing Stand, place the Potion of Nightvision in any of the bottom three boxes and the Fermented Spider Eye in the top box. After a short delay, the Potion of Invisibility will be created. By default, the Potion of Invisibility has a duration of three minutes. However, players can create an extended version with a duration of eight minutes. To achieve this, place the Potion of Invisibility in the bottom row of the Brewing Stand and add Redstone Dust to the top box. Redstone Dust can be obtained by mining Redstone Ore and crafting it on a Crafting Table.

It is worth mentioning that players can also acquire the Potion of Invisibility from wandering traders. However, this method is less reliable, as traders will only drop the potion if they perish while drinking it. Given the slim chances of obtaining it this way, it is generally more practical for players to create their own supply of the potion.

While the Potion of Invisibility allows players to become unseen by mobs and other players, there are exceptions to what it conceals. The following items and entities remain visible even when a player is under the effect of the Potion of Invisibility:

Held items

Armor (including horse armor)

Arrows lodged within the player’s character model (Java Edition only)

The head of a shulker

A saddle on a tamed animal

A llama’s carpet decoration

Mobs or players on fire or emitting particle effects

Certain eyes from mobs like Endermen, Creepers, Spiders, and Phantoms

Additional information about the Potion of Invisibility and its effects includes the following:

Traditional Potions of Invisibility have a base duration of five minutes, which can be extended to 10 minutes.

Although players become invisible, mobs can still detect them.

Detection rates increase depending on the amount of armor worn by the player, with less armor resulting in reduced detectability.

Spectators in Minecraft can still see invisible players and mobs, which appear as “translucent” in this mode.

Invisibility buffs can stack with other anti-detection methods, such as sneaking or wearing monster heads.

Cats will behave as if they can still see invisible players, even though the players are not visible.

Mobs that detect an invisible player will move towards and attack them as if they were visible.

Invisibility does not grant the Dolphin’s Grace buff when swimming near dolphins.

By following these steps, players can successfully craft the Potion of Invisibility in Minecraft. With this powerful potion in hand, they can navigate treacherous environments undetected and gain a significant advantage over their adversaries.

