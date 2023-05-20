How To Unlock Phantom Ganon Armour in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Unlocking the Phantom Ganon Armor in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be an exciting challenge for players. Phantom Ganon, a formidable mini-boss encountered throughout the game, requires careful preparation and strategy to defeat. This guide will provide you with tips and techniques to overcome Phantom Ganon with ease, including locations where you can find them for farming their valuable rewards.

Before engaging in battle with Phantom Ganon, it is crucial to make adequate preparations. There are three different types of Phantom Ganon, each wielding a different weapon: sword, spear, and club. While exploring Hyrule, you will likely encounter the sword-wielding variant first, especially if you have traversed the Lost Woods and reached Korok Forest. However, the preparation for all types remains the same.

After defeating the initial stage of the battle against Gloom Hands, there are several steps you should take to get ready for Phantom Ganon:

Repair your hearts with a sundelion dish to boost your gloom resistance. Ensure that you are at full health by healing yourself. Equip or fuse powerful weapons and shields that will enhance your offensive and defensive capabilities.

The fight against Phantom Ganon tests your shielding, dodging, and parrying skills. Successfully blocking, dodging, or parrying Phantom Ganon’s attacks will allow you to land hits or trigger a Flurry Rush, dealing significant damage. It is worth noting that in our playthrough, even with an eight-defense armor set and six hearts, each hit from Phantom Ganon would either result in a one-hit kill or severely deplete our health. If you find yourself struggling, consider increasing your maximum hearts by completing shrines in other locations or reallocating stamina to hearts through a quick respec. Additionally, acquiring some of the best armor sets available can greatly improve your chances of success.

For players who may not excel at dodging or parrying, holding “ZL” to keep your shield up and block incoming damage is a viable strategy. However, since each variant of Phantom Ganon wields a different weapon, it is essential to learn how to block or avoid their specific attacks.

Now let’s discuss the strategies and rewards for defeating each type of Phantom Ganon:

Sword Phantom Ganon Strategy and Rewards: Sword Phantom Ganon has three distinct attacks:

Raising his sword to the right and swinging it at Link.

Charging towards Link and swinging his sword.

Bringing his sword across his body and unleashing a spin attack, dealing damage twice.

You can block his first two attacks with your shield, but the spin attack will break through your defense. When Phantom Ganon raises his sword to the left side of his body, move away to avoid the spin attack entirely. Once you have defeated Sword Phantom Ganon, he will drop a gloom sword, Demon King’s bow, and a few dark clumps.

Spear Phantom Ganon Strategy and Rewards: Spear Phantom Ganon has two different attacks:

Readying his spear and stabbing forward.

Charging towards Link with his spear.

We recommend staying close to Phantom Ganon and circling around him to avoid his attacks. By continuously moving, you should be able to evade both of his attacks, as he lacks sweeping attacks. After he misses an attack, seize the opportunity to strike a few times and then back away to prevent taking gloom damage. If you struggle to avoid his attacks through strafing, keep your shield up to minimize damage. Once you defeat Spear Phantom Ganon, you will receive a gloom spear, Demon King’s bow, and a few dark clumps.

Club Phantom Ganon Strategy and Rewards: Club Phantom Ganon has three different attacks:

Placing his club onto his shoulder and leaping into the air, smashing the ground upon landing.

Bringing his club to his side and cleaving the area in front of him.

Kicking in front of him.

Fighting Club Phantom Ganon relies on effective blocking and maintaining the right distance between you and your opponent. As Phantom Ganon leaps into the air, create some distance from his landing point to avoid taking damage. If possible, execute a backflip while holding “ZL” and jumping backward just before he hits the ground, initiating a flurry rush. You can block his other two attacks with your shield, so do not get too greedy and keep your shield raised. Upon defeating Club Phantom Ganon, you will be rewarded with a gloom club, Demon King’s bow, and a few dark clumps.

If you want to farm the rewards from Phantom Ganon, here are their respective locations:

Sword Phantom Ganon Locations:

Lindor’s Brow Cave – Hyrule Ridge Region Great Deku Tree Chasm – Great Hyrule Forest

Spear Phantom Ganon Locations:

Mekar Island – West of Korok Forest

Club Phantom Ganon Locations:

Inside a large tree stump in Crenel Hills at coordinates (0748, 0759, 0075) or (0677, 0736, 0074)

By following these strategies and knowing the locations of Phantom Ganon encounters, you will be well-equipped to defeat them and claim their valuable rewards. Remember to prepare adequately, upgrade your gear, and master your combat techniques to emerge victorious in your battles against Phantom Ganon in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

