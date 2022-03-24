How to make your friends list private on Facebook

Facebook is a popular social media platform that allows users to share their photos, videos, and status updates with other Facebook users. It brings billions of people together on a single platform. You can communicate and stay connected with people all over the world by joining Facebook. It even allows users to create a page on which they can connect with others.

The Friends section of your Facebook profile is set to public by default, which means that anyone can see it. Check out this step-by-step guide to making your Facebook friends list private.

How to make your Facebook friends list private:

Go to your phone’s app store and download the Facebook app.

Then, in the top right corner of Facebook, tap on more.

After that, go to Settings & Privacy, then Settings.

Tap Privacy in the left column.

Look for the appropriate setting. Who has access to your contact list? Then, on the far right, tap Edit.

Select the audience of people who should have access to your friend’s list (for example, Friends or Only me).

Note: On your profile, you can only control who can see your friends list. On their own profiles, your friends can also choose who can see their friendships. If you set your friends list to ‘Only me,’ for example, only you will be able to see your entire list of friends.