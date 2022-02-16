How to mod stardew valley

A “mod” is only a bundle of records that changes Stardew Valley here and there. Mods can add highlights (like appearance NPCs on the guide), change game mechanics (like making wall rot all the more leisurely), roll out superficial improvements (like making your home seem as though a hobbit home), and that’s only the tip of the iceberg.

Utilizing mods is simple! You simply need to…

Install SMAPI. That is the mod loader for Stardew Valley – it dispatches the game with mod help and allows mods to associate straightforwardly with the game code. It’s securely introduced close by your ordinary game, and you can uninstall it whenever. Unzip mods into your Mods organizer.

Introduce SMAPI

In the first place, you’ll have to introduce the mod loader, SMAPI. Click the right connection for more information:

Directions for Android

Directions for Linux

Directions for Mac

Directions for Windows

Track down mods

Then, you can download the mods you need. A few ideas:

most well-known mods on Nexus;

proposals for a first playthrough;

look for mods here:

Before you download a mod, check if it works with the most recent form of the game. For SMAPI mods, see the mod similarity list; SMAPI will likewise naturally cripple most inconsistent SMAPI mods. You’re all alone for XNB mods; have a go at actually taking a look at the mod depiction or remarks for those.

Track down your game envelope

Then, you’ll have to open your game envelope (the one containing Stardew Valley’s .exe document). Here’s the place where to track down it as a matter of course:

Finding and Saving Your Game Folder on a Mac

Introduce mods

To introduce a mod, simply unfasten it into the Mods organizer in your game envelope. Ensure every mod has its subfolder, without the following numbers. For instance, assuming you have a PineapplesEverywhere mod, you ought to have a document structure like this:

Tips:

If you have a ton of mods, you can alternatively arrange them into subfolders. SMAPI will naturally look inside every envelope until it tracks down one with records.

To incapacitate an organizer, simply add a dab before the envelope name (like .debilitated mods). If Windows doesn’t allow you to do that, put a spot toward the end as well and it’ll let you (like .crippled mods.).

Download mods into an organizer other than Mods, unfasten them there and afterwards move their folder(s) into Mods. That forestalls blunders connected with additional documents.

Assuming you have an envelope that resembles PineapplesEverywhere-1234567890, check inside it for the real mod organizer. Envelopes named like this frequently have more organizers and potentially readme documents inside them.

Design mods

A few mods have a config.json record in their mod organizer, which allows you to modify the mod settings. The document is normally made whenever you first send off the game with that mod introduced.

To alter the config.json record, simply open it in a word processor. Ensure the game isn’t running when you alter it, or your progressions probably won’t produce results. See an essential manual for JSON; fundamentally, ensure your qualities are encircled by statements (like “esteem”). You can utilize this JSON validator to ensure the arrangement is right.

Update mods

To refresh a mod, simply supplant its records with the new forms (trying to keep produced documents like config.json).

More nitty-gritty advances:

Download the new mod variant. Check the mod page for any extraordinary update guidelines. Unzip it elsewhere (not in your Mods envelope). Open the mod’s old and new envelopes, so the manifest.json is apparent in both. Copy every one of the records/subfolders from the new organizer into the old envelope.

Eliminate mods

Erase a mod from the Mods organizer to uninstall it. Make a point to check the mod page if it refers to any exceptional uninstall guidelines.

XNB mods

XNB mods supplant records in your game’s Content envelope with custom variants. On the off chance that a mod has some .xnb records and no manifest.json, it’s an XNB mod. This is a more seasoned sort of mod that is not generally suggested, yet see Modding: Using XNB mods assuming you’re intrigued.