How to monetize Instagram

Having a good Instagram profile with flawless pictures, videos, edits and captions always gives you the best feeling and your reels and lives getting the desired reach for your Instagram profile to have a good growth becomes a cherry on the cake.

But now the time has come to get the reward for all the hard work and time you invested on this social media platform. After getting all the name, recognition, and success you Insta profile is now all set give you money for your long haul.

As Instagram has come up with a new feature to make its users spend more time on its platform. With the introduction of this new feature content creators and brands will be able to earn money using the app. Here are the steps using which you can monetize your Instagram account:

First and foremost you are required to have a business account on Instagram to avail the monetization feature.

Once you log in to your Insta ID go to your profile and click on the three lines icon on the top right corner.

Select Settings and click on “Business”.

From the list of options shown on the screen click on “Monetization Status”. Here you will get to know if your profile is eligible for monetization or no.

If it shows eligible go back to the list of options and click on Bonuses after which the actual process begins.

After you click on Bonuses it will direct you to new screen where the Instagram requires you to fill some basic information.

In the first page you are asked about your personal information. Fill the required fields and then you will be moved to the second page.

In the second page Instagram asks about your Business where and what kind of business it is. Select the suitable business type from the given options.

In the third page it asks further information about your business. Once all the fields are filled it will take you to the last page where you will be about the method by which you want the money to be received.

You can either sign in to your bank account or manually link your bank account or link your PayPal account with Instagram to receive money.

Once your account is linked it will show what bonuses are available for you. Click on get started after reading the bonus given to you. Now this will require to complete the task in the given period of 30 days to avail that bonus and earn money.

Although it can not be guaranteed that a content creator or brand will get these bonuses every month.