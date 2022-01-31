how to open heic file in android

JPEG is the most well-known picture design and has been utilized by individuals for about a fourth of a century. Apple started to take on the new picture design – HEIC to supplant JPEG since the arrival of iOS 11. It enjoys a lot more benefits contrasted with the customary JPG design. In any case, this new picture design isn’t viable with every one of the applications, gadgets or working frameworks. All things considered, assuming you want to see HEIC in Android, you may observe it’s anything but a simple assignment. Here we will impart the basic hints to you.

Use Dropbox/OneDrive

Dropbox, which is like OneDrive, is an innovative cloud space intended for you to store reports, photographs, recordings and permits you to get to it on the entirety of your gadgets. It has been broadly utilized for document dividing and coordinated effort between groups. With it, you can generally stay up with the most recent updates and work all the more proficiently. Presently the two of them support matching up and reviewing the HEIC record type on the Dropbox/OneDrive Android application.

You can allude to the straightforward manual for opening HEIC documents in Android using Dropbox or OneDrive.

Go to download and introduce Dropbox or OneDrive application on your Android gadget. Log in to Dropbox or OneDrive with your record and secret phrase on PC, and afterwards transfer your HEIC pictures to the Photos organizer. Sign in Dropbox or OneDrive application on an Android gadget, tap the Photos organizer, and afterwards view the HEIC documents.

Use Gmail

If you simply prefer not to introduce Dropbox/OneDrive to survey the HEIC pictures on your Android, you might utilize this way all things being equal. If you generally use Gmail for sending and getting email, this way is extremely advantageous to you.

The most effective method to open HEIC photographs in Android by Gmail.

Open your iPhone gadget and open the Gmail application. Enter the email address and secret word. Connect your HEIC documents and send them.

Presently open the Gmail application on your Android. Go to enter the Email account you used to get HEIC documents and secret phrase. Check the HEIC records you sent before in the inbox and afterwards you can open them straightforwardly. On the off chance that the image is taken upward, it will be turned left 90° consequently. You might download it from the email and turn it right 90° through the photographs application on your Android. Yet, assuming the picture record is taken evenly, it will be shown ordinarily.

Use Luma: HEIF (*.heic) Viewer and Converter

At present there is just a single HEIC watcher application which is called Luma: HEIF (*.heic) Viewer and Converter distributed in the Google Play Store. Yet, as indicated by the remarks from the clients, it crashes a ton. It changes over each photograph in turn and stores the changed over records in the Luma envelope yet not the exhibition.

Reward tip: Free HEIC Photo Viewer for Windows Users

Assuming you want to see HEIC on your Windows PC, you might utilize the free HEIC photograph watcher. It upholds seeing pictures in different configurations including HEIC, JPG, GIF, PNG, TIFF, BMP, and so forth It accompanies numerous viable highlights for survey pictures, for example, zooming in/out, pivot right/left, slideshow mode, and full-screen/1:1 showcase.

Above are the straightforward ways for assisting you with opening HEIC pictures on your Android gadget. Assuming you are a client of distributed storage administrations like Dropbox or OneDrive, we would prescribe you to attempt the main way. The subsequent way is likewise exceptionally helpful to utilize provided that you have introduced the Gmail application on your gadget.