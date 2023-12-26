Elden Ring, the fantasy realm that captivates adventurers from the very first steps, introduces players to the formidable Flying Dragon Agheel. Nestled near the First Steps Site of Lost Grace in Limgrave, Lake Agheel unveils itself as a poison-laden swamp and the majestic territory of this formidable Dragon. Conquering Agheel may seem daunting, but armed with the right knowledge, players can confidently face this aerial foe. In this guide, we’ll delve into Agheel’s moves, weaknesses, and effective strategies to ensure victory.

Agheel’s Moveset and Weakness

True to its name, Flying Dragon Agheel is a master of the skies, rarely tethered to a single location. As players approach Lake Agheel, a thunderous roar signals the dragon’s descent, causing havoc among the small NPCs. Upon return, Agheel patiently awaits on a small island, ready for the player’s challenge.

Agheel employs a variety of moves, each demanding a distinct approach. The dragon’s mobility makes it essential for players to anticipate its strategic relocation during the battle. To counter Agheel’s agility, summoning the Skeletal Spearmen or Lone Wolves proves effective. These companions either resurrect themselves or match Agheel’s speed, providing valuable distractions and breathing room.

Moveset Overview

Two-Hit Bite Combo: Agheel unleashes a rapid right-left bite combo in melee range, inflicting medium damage. Close-Range Stomp: A delayed stomp that leans to one side, dealing high damage when underneath or in melee range. Rear Tail Swipe: Agheel swiftly turns to face the player when attacked from the rear, delivering medium damage. Fire Breath – Overhead: Launching into the sky, Agheel breathes fire in a straight line, causing high damage and potential knockback. Fire Breath – Long-Range AoE: Gathering flame in its throat, Agheel hurls waves of fire across the battlefield, inflicting high damage and knockback. Fire Breath – Close-Range AoE: Flying upwards, Agheel blasts the immediate area with flame, delivering high damage but avoidable. Lunging Air Smash: Soaring into the air, Agheel crashes down on the player’s location with very high damage and good range.

Agheel’s Weaknesses:

Agheel, formidable as it may be, lacks specific weaknesses to damage types. However, targeting its head consistently yields higher damage. Melee players face the challenge of hitting the head, which only lowers after specific moves, making it a strategic yet risky endeavor. Ranged players, on the other hand, can lock onto Agheel’s head and unleash attacks from a safe distance.

Strategies for Beating Agheel

Defeating Flying Dragon Agheel requires understanding its predictable moves and capitalizing on key openings. There are three opportune moments for players to land significant hits: after the Two-Hit Bite Combo, during the ground Fire Breath, and after the Airborne Fire Breath.

Two-Hit Bite Combo: Seize the chance to strike when Agheel lowers its head after the rapid bite combo.

Ground Fire Breath: Sprint behind Agheel during the long-ranged ground Fire Breath, staying to the right of the fire path, and land free hits.

Airborne Fire Breath: As Agheel descends after the airborne fire attack, get close to unleash additional hits.



For Spellcasting/Ranged Players:

Sorcery: Ideal for its long-range capabilities, allowing players to avoid airborne attacks and Fire Breath. Sorcery users face fewer challenges in this encounter.



Bow Users: Lock onto Agheel’s head, launching arrows while dodging close-quarters attacks on Torrent.



Melee Strategies:

Avoid Foot Combat: Engaging Agheel on foot is ill-advised due to the difficulty in dodging Fire Breath attacks and the nuisance of Poison Pods. Ensure you’ve unlocked Torrent before taking on this formidable foe.



Long-Range Melee Weapons: Equip a Greatsword or Lance to maintain distance while strategically targeting Agheel’s head. Watch for Stomp and Tail Swipe, dealing blows in close range while avoiding unnecessary risks.



Facing Flying Dragon Agheel in Elden Ring demands a combination of strategy, timing, and adaptability. By understanding Agheel’s moveset, weaknesses, and employing effective strategies, players can confidently navigate the skies and emerge victorious in this intense encounter.