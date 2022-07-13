How to pay bescom bill online

Bescom is the power supplier in the South India area and covers eight regions. Bangalore also goes under its power supply incorporation. BESCOM has furnished clients with the workplace of online power bill portion in Bangalore. With this, you don’t need a setup in the power work environments. Here is the step-by-step bearing by Techstory. in for how to cover a BESCOM bill on the web.

Stage 1-First go to the authority site of BESCOM which is www.bescom.co.in

Stage 2-At the landing page, you will see a few choices and on the left side, you will likewise see the marking in choice however there is likewise a speedy installment choice for online power bill installment in Bangalore.

All you really want is to tap the choice web-based installment flickering on the screen.

In stage 3-At the following page, you will see you are approached to fill the record ID. Assuming you confounded is your record ID? no problem.

There is given the choice of How to figure out an Account ID? Kindly take a look at it here.

Stage 4-When you click on the assist choice then you with willing an example created on the page just to let you know where your record number lies on your bill receipt.

Stage 5-Now fill the record number in the choices account ID.

Stage 6-Then fill the given code made of alphanumerical blend in the crate and snap-on proceed with choice.

Stage 7-At the following page select the choice to take care of the bill. You need to fill the accompanying in subtleties

Account ID

Name

Premises Address

Current location

Due date

Enter the Amount to pay

Aggregate sum to pay.

Stage 8-Then concur with the agreements of online installment and snap on the choice make installment.

Stage 9-At the following page, you will see two-channel choices for bill installment

Billdesk method of installment – Online, charge, and Visa.

IDBI bank method of installment charge and Visa.

Stage 10-Select the billdesk method of installment and afterward on pay now a choice for online power bill installment in Bangalore.

Stage 11-At the following second, you will be diverted to the entryway where first you need to fill in your email id just to affirm your exchange. Then click on proceed.

Stage 12-Suppose you have chosen the charge card choice then you need to fill the accompanying subtleties

Card number,

Lapse date,

CVV/CVC

Card holder name.

Then click on the choice make installment.

Stage 13-Select MPIN or OTP choice for confirmation and complete the exchange.

Stage 14-after the fruitful exchange you will see a receipt with complete subtleties. If you have any desire to make a printout of it you can do that.

Stage 15-after the interaction you will likewise get an affirmation mail connected with your exchange.