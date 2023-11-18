Thanksgiving is a time for feasting, family, and now, fatalities in Mortal Kombat 1. One of the most gruesome finishes the game has to offer, the Thanksgiving Fatality, is leaving players hungry for more, but not in the traditional sense. However, mastering this brutal move isn’t as straightforward as carving a turkey. In this guide, we’ll navigate the gore and unveil the dark secrets behind the Thanksgiving Fatality in Mortal Kombat 1.

Thanksgiving Fatality Button Inputs

Much like its seasonal predecessors, Mortal Kombat 1 doesn’t hold your hand when it comes to the Thanksgiving Fatality. The game’s lack of explanation has left players in the dark, wondering about the elusive button inputs required to pull off this grotesque move. Equipping the finisher is another challenge, adding confusion to the mix.

To make things clearer, here are the button inputs needed for the Thanksgiving Fatality: while standing at close range, hold the block button and then press down twice. It’s a sequence that demands precision, and if executed correctly, your character will unleash a sequence of events that would make even the most seasoned Mortal Kombat player squirm.

Equipping the Thanksgiving Fatality

Equipping the Thanksgiving Fatality is a crucial step in adding this macabre move to your arsenal. Without the proper setup, your character will be unable to feast on the brutality that is the Thanksgiving Fatality. Follow these steps to ensure you’re ready to unleash the horror:

Navigate to the Kustomize Menu: Head to the Kustomize menu in Mortal Kombat 1, the virtual battleground where you’ll prepare your character for the impending gore-fest. Choose Your Fighter: Select the fighter you wish to terrify your opponents with. Each character must be individually equipped, so choose wisely. Finishers Submenu Awaits: Once you’ve picked your combatant, enter the Finishers submenu. This is where the gruesome magic happens. Select Thanksgiving Fatality: Within the Finishers submenu, find the Thanksgiving Fatality in the list of seasonal finishers you own. Click on it to ensure your character is ready to dish out the ultimate Thanksgiving horror.

Don’t forget, repeat these steps for every character you want to traumatize with the Thanksgiving Fatality. The more, the merrier.

Troubleshooting

Imagine you’ve invested in the Thanksgiving Fatality, but the feast isn’t on the table. It’s likely a simple fix. If you’re experiencing difficulties activating the Thanksgiving Fatality, follow these troubleshooting steps:

Check Your Equipments: Make sure you’ve equipped the Thanksgiving Fatality in the Finishers menu for the specific character you’re using. It’s a common oversight that can lead to a lack of gore. Double-Check Button Inputs: Revisit the button inputs – hold the block button and press down twice at close range. Precision is key, so ensure you’re executing the sequence flawlessly. In-Game Store Solution: If all else fails, and you’re still unable to experience the Thanksgiving Fatality, consider purchasing the seasonal bundle for 1,200 Dragon Krystals. It’s a failsafe option for those eager to indulge in the holiday carnage.

Mortal Kombat 1’s Most Infamous Fatality Bundle

Before delving into the specifics of the Thanksgiving Fatality, it’s essential to acknowledge the controversy surrounding Mortal Kombat 1’s most infamous Fatality bundle. The game’s first paid Fatality, the Halloween Fatality, sparked discontent among players due to the premium shop’s pricing strategy.

Responding to player feedback, the game developers introduced the Seasonal Fatalities bundle, featuring Halloween, Thanksgiving, and the yet-to-be-released Winter Fatality. Those who purchased the Halloween Fatality earlier gained access to the bundle without an additional cost, a gesture of appreciation for the Mortal Kombat community.

While the controversy still echoes, the Seasonal Fatalities bundle, despite its reduced price, remains a recommendation primarily for dedicated Mortal Kombat fans. The bundle offers access to three holiday-themed finishers, providing a taste of horror that transcends the traditional festivities.

The News Next Fatalities

As the Thanksgiving Fatality graces the Mortal Kombat 1 arena, a chilling anticipation surrounds the upcoming Winter Fatality. The in-game advertisement for the Seasonal Fatality bundle provides a sneak peek, featuring Reptile holding a massive candy cane in what appears to be a snowy setting.

While details remain scarce, the Winter Fatality promises to be a frosty addition to Mortal Kombat 1’s arsenal of brutality. As players revel in the gore of Thanksgiving, the icy winds of Winter bring a new dimension to the Fatality frenzy.