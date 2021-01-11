How To Pick a Trusted Online Casino in India

There is no denying that India is a hot bed for online casinos from around the world. Gone are the days when casinos would put their efforts and resources in acquiring customers from U.K and Scandinavian countries such as Sweden. With regulations crippling these markets, operators are now looking for other regions that can provide similar quality of players.

In the case of India, quantity is also a very attractive proposition for them. With more than a billion people, India is home to people with a diverse income range. Couple this with the fact that gambling is a big part of Indian culture and you have a region that is all set to accept online casinos such as 10Cric and Betway.

The big question that rises is that while the aforementioned casinos are quite respected, can prospective Indian players trust the newer crop of online casinos? What features must these new casinos possess for you to be able to trust them. Thankfully, cricketbettingwali.in will provide you with a list of features that you need to look out for when selecting a new casino including what casino games they have to offer such as Andar Bahar and live roulette.

License and Regulation

The first step to choosing an online casino is to not pay attention to how flashy the casino is or even the welcome offer they can provide you. Instead, you need to be on the lookout for the type of license they have. By this we mean the governing body that has awarded their license and certification.

Below you will find the complete list of governing bodies that award licenses to trusted online casinos. In order to keep these licenses, the casinos are required to uphold a certain set by the governing body. Think of this as being similar to how health departments require cafes and restaurants to maintain a certain level of cleanliness.

United Kingdom – By far the most trusted and respected body is the UK Gambling Commission also referred to as the UKGC. The UKGC has been operating since 2007 and responsible for regulating not only online casinos but also land based as well.

Malta – Perhaps the second most popular option but no less trusted than UKGC, the Malta Gaming Association (MGA) exists to keep gameplay fair and especially to prevent underage gambling.

Isle of Man – The Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Committee was founded in 1962 and is considered as one of the first jurisdictions to offer licenses to offer licenses to gambling operators.

Curacao – Going strong for nearly two decades, Curacao has been offering licenses since 2002.

Kahnawake – Focussed more on the Mohawk Territory of Kahnawake, just the application fee to apply for a license is $25,000. This is in certain cases enough to keep rogue casinos away.

Gibraltar – Another popular choice for online casinos and one that requires quite a few hoops to be jumped before a license can be issued. However despite the strictness, the GRA as of late has come under fire for its lax regulatory methods.

Cyprus – While this region has been granting licenses for over a decade, we have placed it at the bottom of our list because the issuing body has been frequently criticised for being too relaxed. You can also add Costa Rica to this list where getting a license is far easier than any other body on our list. Hence the fairness and the security aspects of the license are questioned.

Secure Payment Methods

A casino can present itself with being super flashy but that will amount to nothing if you are unable to securely make a deposit. Safe banking options for deposits and withdrawals are critical. When talking about casinos in India specifically, be on the lookout for those that provide NetBanking and UPI as payment options. You can usually find this information in the casino’s “banking” or “cashier” page or even at the bottom of the site where the relevant payment logos are displayed.

On-Site Security (SSL)

It is essential for online casinos to have SSL encrypted connections. If you come across a casino that has ‘HTTP’ instead of ‘HTTPS’ in their address, then I would advise you to look the other way. There is no point taking a chance with casinos that cannot keep your sensitive data safe and secure.

Know Your Customer (KYC) Process

Have you ever come across a casino that requests you to verify your email or mobile number. These casinos will also request you to provide proof of identity which is a great tool to combat evils like money laundering.