How to play 8 ball on iMessage

GamePigeon is one of the most popular iMessage applications right now, and this article will show you how to set it up so you can play 8-ball pool and a variety of other games. We’ll also give you a few pointers on how to be the largest shark among your buddies.

How to Install : 8-ball pool is included in the GamePigeon collection of 14 games. It’s currently only available on iOS 10 and the iMessage App Store. Because iMessage applications don’t install like regular apps, we’ll take you through the steps.

In iMessage, press the little > icon next to your keyboard to open an active thread.

Near where you’d enter a message, you should see an icon that looks exactly like the one in the App Store. When you tap that symbol, a menu will appear.

An icon that appears like a collection of four dots may be seen in the menu’s bottom left corner. The App Drawer is what it’s called. It should be tapped.

This shows you all of the iMessage applications on your smartphone. For the sake of this instruction, click the “Store” Plus symbol.

The store will open, and you should be able to input GamePigeon into the small magnifying glass search icon. It should appear as a gaming controller icon on the screen.

This configuration appears to be the same as the regular App Store. The button should read “Get” because it’s a free download. It will be added to your iMessage if you tap it.

Playing The Game

To go to your App Drawer, repeat steps 1-3 above. However, the GamePigeon option should be available this time. Choose “8-Ball” from the drop-down menu.

Following that, you’ll see a notice with a triangle play icon. You may now begin moving by tapping it.

Tap the V-shaped button in the upper right corner after each round to minimise the gameplay screen. Send it as if it were a text message. Your companion responds in kind, and the cycle repeats until the game is done.

A Few Pointers