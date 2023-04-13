Cornhole is a classic backyard game that has gained widespread popularity in recent years. Also known as bean bag toss, corn toss, or baggo, this simple yet addictive game is enjoyed by people of all ages at outdoor gatherings, tailgate parties, and other social events. If you’re new to cornhole or looking to brush up on your skills, here’s a comprehensive guide on how to play cornhole.

Equipment

To play cornhole, you’ll need a few essential pieces of equipment:

Cornhole boards: These are rectangular wooden or plastic boards with a hole at the top, set up about 27 feet apart from each other. The standard size for a cornhole board is 2 feet by 4 feet, although smaller boards are also available for recreational play. Cornhole bags: These are small fabric bags filled with corn or synthetic pellets. Each player needs four bags of the same color. The standard size for cornhole bags is 6 inches by 6 inches and should weigh around 14 to 16 ounces.

Setup

Setting up a cornhole game is quick and easy. Follow these steps:

Place the boards about 27 feet apart from each other, facing each other. Each player stands behind their own board, on the side opposite to their opponent’s board. Arrange the four bags for each player in front of their board.

Rules

Cornhole is a relatively straightforward game with simple rules. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to play:

Decide on the teams: Cornhole is usually played in teams of two, with partners standing at opposite boards. If you’re playing casually, you can simply choose your partner. In a tournament or organized play, teams may be assigned. Determine the starting team: To determine which team starts the game, you can flip a coin, play rock-paper-scissors, or use any other fair method. Start the game: The starting team throws their bags towards the opposite board. Each player throws their bags one at a time, alternating with their opponent. The players should aim to throw their bags into the hole on the board or onto the board itself. Bags that land on the board are worth one point, while bags that go through the hole are worth three points. Any bags that land on the ground or outside the board are considered “foul” and do not count. Scoring: After all eight bags have been thrown, the teams tally their scores. The team that scored the most points in the previous round goes first in the next round. The team that reaches or exceeds 21 points first wins the game. However, the winning team must also have a margin of at least two points. If both teams reach 21 points in the same round, the game continues until one team has a two-point lead. Cancelling out points: If both teams have bags on the board in the same hole, they cancel out each other’s points. For example, if one team has one bag in the hole and the other team has two bags on the board in the same hole, no points are scored for that round. Fouls: Players should adhere to certain rules to avoid fouls. Fouls in cornhole include stepping over the front edge of the board, failing to throw from behind the front of the board, or interfering with opponents’ throws. If a foul occurs, the opposing team has the option to cancel out the throw or take the result of the throw, depending on the severity of the foul.



Tips and Strategies : While cornhole is a simple game to play, there are some tips and strategies that can help you improve your chances of winning- Find Your Throwing Style: Experiment with different throwing styles, such as the backspin, slider, or airmail, to find the one that works best for you. Practice your throws to develop accuracy and consistency. Aim for the Hole: While landing bags on the board can score points, getting them into the hole is the best way to maximize your score.

