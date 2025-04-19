Luna Snow, a dynamic Strategist in Marvel Rivals, seamlessly blends healing prowess with offensive capabilities. Her unique abilities allow her to support teammates while also holding her own in combat. This guide will help you master Luna Snow’s skills and optimize her performance on the battlefield.

Luna Snow’s toolkit is designed to provide both support and damage, making her a versatile asset to any team.

Light & Dark Ice (Primary Fire)

This ability fires ice shards that can either damage enemies or heal allies, depending on the target. It’s effective for consistent support and offense.

Absolute Zero (Secondary Fire)

Casting a clump of ice, this ability freezes enemies for 2.7 seconds and restores Luna’s health. It’s useful for interrupting enemy abilities and providing crowd control.

Ice Arts (Shift)

Enhancing her primary fire, Ice Arts allows Luna to shoot piercing ice shards that damage enemies and heal allies, while also restoring her own health. This ability is crucial for sustaining both herself and her team during engagements.

Share the Stage (E)

This ability attaches an Idol Aura to an ally, enabling them to receive healing whenever Luna heals another teammate. It’s particularly effective for supporting allies who are often out of direct line of sight.

Fate of Both Worlds (Ultimate)

Luna’s ultimate allows her to perform a dance that either heals nearby allies or boosts their damage output by 40%. The effect can be toggled during the 12-second duration, providing flexibility based on the team’s needs.

Passive Abilities

Cryo Heart : Restores health over time when casting Ice Arts or Absolute Zero.

Smooth Skate : Increases movement speed and enables higher jumps after moving forward for a short duration.

Strategic Tips for Playing Luna Snow

To maximize Luna Snow’s effectiveness, consider the following strategies:

Positioning and Movement

Utilize Smooth Skate to maintain mobility and reposition quickly. Staying on the move not only enhances survivability but also allows you to reach allies in need of healing more efficiently.

Healing Prioritization

Use Share the Stage on allies who are frequently in the fray or operating independently, such as flankers. This ensures they receive consistent healing even when you’re focused elsewhere.

Crowd Control

Employ Absolute Zero to freeze high-threat enemies or interrupt powerful abilities. Timing is crucial; use it to disrupt enemy ultimates or to create openings for your team.

Ultimate Utilization

Activate Fate of Both Worlds during pivotal moments, such as team fights or objective contests. Toggle between healing and damage boost based on the team’s immediate needs, providing adaptability in various scenarios.

Team Synergy and Matchups

Luna Snow excels when paired with heroes who can capitalize on her support capabilities. She synergizes well with:

Namor : Enhances his defensive capabilities, making him a formidable frontline presence.

Jeff the Land Shark : Benefits from Luna’s healing, allowing for sustained pressure on enemies.

Be cautious against heroes who can exploit Luna’s vulnerabilities, such as: