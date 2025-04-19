The long-awaited Nintendo Switch 2 is finally on its way, and fans are buzzing with excitement. Set to launch on June 5, 2025, this next-generation console promises enhanced features and an improved gaming experience. If you’re eager to secure your unit, Walmart offers a convenient preorder option. Here’s a comprehensive guide to help you navigate the process.

Preorder Launch Date and Time

Walmart will open preorders for the Nintendo Switch 2 on April 24, 2025, at 12:00 AM Eastern Time (9:00 PM Pacific Time on April 23). This online-only event means you won’t need to visit a physical store; instead, you can place your order from the comfort of your home. Given the anticipated high demand, it’s advisable to be ready as soon as preorders go live.

Pricing Options

The base model of the Nintendo Switch 2 is priced at $449.99. For those interested in additional content, a bundle including the console and the new Mario Kart World game is available for $499.99. This bundle offers a $30 savings compared to purchasing the items separately, making it an attractive option for fans of the franchise.

Delivery Details

Walmart has committed to delivering preordered consoles by 9:00 AM local time on the official release date, June 5, 2025. To qualify for this timely delivery, ensure your preorder is placed before 8:00 AM local time on June 4. This guarantee applies while supplies last, so early action is recommended.

Preparing for Preorder

To streamline the preorder process, consider the following steps:

Create or Update Your Walmart Account : Having an active account with updated payment and shipping information will expedite the checkout process. Set Reminders : Mark your calendar for April 24 at 12:00 AM ET to ensure you’re ready when preorders begin. Stay Informed : Sign up for notifications from Walmart to receive updates on preorder availability and any potential changes.

Console Features

The Nintendo Switch 2 boasts several enhancements over its predecessor:

Display : A 7.9-inch LCD screen with 1080p resolution and HDR support.

Storage : 256GB of internal storage to accommodate more games and content.

Battery Life : Up to 6.5 hours of gameplay on a single charge.

Joy-Cons : Redesigned controllers that attach magnetically for improved stability.

Compatibility : Backward compatibility with original Switch games ensures your existing library remains playable.

Additional Tips