How to play Master Royale on iPhone

Despite the fact that thousands of people wish to play online games in Master Royale from an iPhone with iOS, the mod’s developers have stated that it will not be available on that platform.

This is due to Apple’s policy of not allowing programmes to be installed outside of the App Store. While users may “jailbreak” their iPads and iPhones to unlock them, there is no Master Royale for iOS version that can be installed this way.

The best part is that you don’t need to download the Clash Royale mod on your iPhone to perform any of this. Installing programmes in APK file on Windows, Linux, or macOS is fairly straightforward thanks to the many Android emulators available on the Internet.

Simply have access to a computer, install an Android emulator, download the Master Royale APK, and lastly install the game via the emulator. Don’t worry if you don’t know how to do it; we’ll walk you through it step by step.

Before we begin, it’s crucial to note that this instruction will only enable you to download the original APK of Master Royale. You’ll need to utilise a different APK if you wish to download another mod, such as Master Royale Infinity.

“masterroyale[punto]net” (replace the [punto] with “.”) is the official website of Master Royale. Once you’re on the website, select “Download” from the drop-down menu.

Select “Download Master Royale for Android” from the drop-down menu.

Select the “Download Master Royale Server From Mediafire” option.

To download, click the blue “Download” icon.

You’ll need to download an Android emulator if you already have the Master Royale app installed on your computer. Although there are other options that function well, we prefer MEMU Play. When it came to installing and playing Master Royale, this emulator did not let us down.

Install the Master Royale APK on your computer.

On your computer, launch the Android MEMU Play emulator. Once the programme is open, select the “APK” option (located on the right of the screen).

Select the Master Royale APK and then select the “Open” option.

Wait for the APK to be installed by the Android emulator. If you followed all of the procedures successfully, the Clash Royale mod shortcut should appear on your screen.

Without saying much more, if the emulator crashes when you try to play the game on your PC, you’ll have to find another option. These Android emulators for PC are free to download and use on practically any version of Windows, Linux, or Mac OS.