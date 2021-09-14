How to play Minesweeper

Minesweeper is a puzzle video game for one player. With the aid of hints regarding the number of nearby mines in each area, the goal of the game is to clear a rectangular board containing hidden “mines” or bombs without detonating any of them. The game dates back to the 1960s and has been ported to a variety of modern computing systems. There are several variants and offshoots.

Some versions of Minesweeper (after the first click) set up the board so that the solution does not require guesswork. Players can choose to repeat a board, in which the game is played by disclosing squares of the grid by clicking or otherwise designating each square, in Minesweeper for versions of Windows. The player loses the game if a mine-filled tile is disclosed.

If no mines are exposed, a numeral is displayed in the square instead, showing how many adjacent squares contain mines; if no mines are adjacent, the square becomes blank, and all neighbouring squares are revealed recursively. The player may use this knowledge to determine the contents of additional squares and either safely expose each square or designate it as harbouring a mine using this information.

Each Minesweeper game begins with an unmarked grid of squares. Some of the squares will disappear when you click one of them, while others will stay blank or have numbers on them. It’s your duty to find out which blank squares hold mines and which are safe to click using the numbers. Minesweeper is similar to Sudoku in that your success is dependent on your ability to remove alternative solutions until only one remains.

The only equipment you’ll need to play Minesweeper is your mouse. The left mouse button is used to click non-mined squares, while the right mouse button is used to flag mined tiles. On harder levels, you’ll have to mark squares that you think may contain mines until you can confirm that they do. There will never be a mine beneath the initial square you click; clicking a tile will clear portion of the board while numbering other squares.

Open the Windowsstart.png start image. In the bottom-left corner of the screen, click the Windows logo.

Start by typing store. This will look for the Store app on your PC.

Open the Microsoft Store app icon v3.png Microsoft Store image in a new window.

Near the top of the Start window, click the Microsoft Store search result.

Select “Search” from the drop-down menu. It’s in the Microsoft Store window’s top-right corner.

Look for Minesweeper on the internet. Wait for a drop-down menu to appear below the bar after typing microsoft minesweeper into the “Search” bar.

To play Microsoft Minesweeper, go to the Microsoft Minesweeper page. It should be in the drop-down menu below the search bar.

Get started by pressing the Get button. Minesweeper will be installed on your computer as a result of this action.

Open Minesweeper. After Minesweeper has finished installing, click Launch when asked, or enter Start, key in minesweeper, and select the green Microsoft Minesweeper programme.

Launch your first game by selecting one of the following difficulty settings in the upper-left corner of the window:

Easy 9×9 Medium 16×16 Expert 30×16 Custom

If you like, you can go through the tutorial.