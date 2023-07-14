How To Play Pai Gow Poker

Pai Gow Poker, also known as Double Hand Poker, presents a challenging yet highly rewarding gameplay experience. Unlike the traditional Chinese dominoes used in Pai Gow, this version employs a standard deck of 52 cards along with one joker. If you’re ready to immerse yourself in the thrilling world of Pai Gow Poker, this comprehensive guide will equip you with all the necessary knowledge to play the game successfully.

Objective: Outsmarting the Banker

In Pai Gow Poker, your ultimate goal is to outwit the banker. The banker may be the dealer, another player, or a team consisting of a player and a dealer. To achieve victory, you must strategically form two poker hands using the seven cards dealt to you.

Dealing Process: Unveiling the Cards

The cards are shuffled before the dealing process begins. The dealer arranges the cards into seven face-down piles, consisting of seven cards each—one pile for every player and one for the dealer. Any surplus cards are placed in the discard pile, also known as the muck. Interestingly, in the days before card shufflers were invented, dealers used to arrange the cards in the shape of a dragon, complete with a head, body, and tail.

Hand Formation: The High and Low Hands

Your first hand, known as the “high” hand or back hand, consists of five cards. The second hand, referred to as the “low” hand or front hand, comprises only two cards. The high hand must always have a higher ranking than the low hand. For instance, if your low hand consists of a pair of fives, your high hand must be stronger than a pair of fives.

Outcome: Three Possible Results

After setting your hands, the dealer reveals them alongside the banker’s hands, leading to three potential outcomes:

Winning Both Hands: If you manage to triumph in both hands, you receive your bet as winnings. Losing Both Hands: If the dealer wins both hands, you lose your bet. Split Result: In the scenario where you win one hand while the dealer wins the other, it results in a push, and no money changes hands, except for the commission charged by the casino.

In Pai Gow Poker, ties favor the dealer. For example, if both you and the dealer possess a low hand of A-K, the dealer wins that particular hand.

Correct Hand Placement: Bottom and Top Hands

Once all players have arranged their hands, the two-card hand is placed in front, and the five-card hand is positioned at the back. Consequently, the five-card hand is often called the “bottom,” “high,” “behind,” or “big” hand, while the two-card hand is referred to as the “top,” “small,” “minor,” “in front,” or “low” hand.

Setting your hands incorrectly, such as having the two-card hand outrank the five-card hand, leads to a fouled hand. In such cases, the hand is either reset according to the house rules or forfeited, depending on the casino. When the casino or dealer acts as the banker, the cards must be set according to the house rules. However, if a player serves as the banker, they have the freedom to arrange their hand as they wish. When a player co-banks with the dealer, the hand must comply with the house rules.

Seating and Card Distribution

At the Pai Gow Poker table, each seat is numbered from one to seven, with the banker occupying the first seat. A random number determines the initial player to receive cards, and the dealer distributes the cards in a counter-clockwise fashion.

Rules for Setting Your Hands

Several rules govern the formation of your Pai Gow hand. The two-card hand can only contain pairs and high cards, while the five-card hand follows standard poker hand rankings. Crucially, your five-card hand must outrank your two-card hand. For example, if your two-card hand consists of a pair of aces, your five-card hand must surpass two pairs in strength.

Joker’s Role: Completing Flushes and Straights

In Pai Gow Poker, the joker plays a crucial role. It can only be utilized to complete a flush or a straight. If neither of these situations arises, the joker functions as an ace. It’s worth noting that different casinos may enforce varying rules regarding the joker, but the most common usage follows the aforementioned guidelines.

Non-Hand: When the Cards Don’t Align

If you find yourself unable to form a pair or a better hand with your cards, resulting in a hand such as Q-9-7-6-5-3-2, it is referred to as a “pai gow” or non-hand.

Commission and Side Bets: Exploring Extra Opportunities

Most casinos deduct a commission from the player’s winnings, typically around 5%. Additionally, Pai Gow Poker offers various side bets in many casinos, allowing players to potentially increase their winnings. These side bets do not affect the primary bet for the hand itself. Instead, players can place additional bets on achieving three-of-a-kind, a full house, four-of-a-kind, a straight flush, or a royal flush. The bonus payout escalates based on the hand’s strength.

Some popular Pai Gow Poker side bets include Fortune Pai Gow (betting on trips or better), Pai Gow Mania (allowing two side bets), Emperor’s Challenge (betting on a pai gow), and Progressive Fortune Pai Gow (offering side bets with a combined seven-card straight flush winning the jackpot). Certain casinos even provide envy bonuses, allowing players to bet on another player at the table hitting a premium hand.

Dealer Assistance: Seeking Guidance When Needed

In situations where uncertainty arises regarding how to set your hand, don’t hesitate to seek assistance from the dealer. Most casinos allow dealers to assist players, and they are usually more than willing to provide guidance.

Conclusion: An Exciting and Strategic Variant

Pai Gow Poker stands as an enjoyable and popular poker variant that combines elements of luck and strategy. Equipped with this comprehensive guide, you possess the necessary knowledge to try your hand at Pai Gow Poker and immerse yourself in the thrilling experience it offers.

