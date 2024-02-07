As the launch of Ubisoft’s highly anticipated open-world pirate adventure, Skull and Bones, draws near, Jack Sparrows around the world eagerly await their chance to go on thrilling maritime escapades from the comfort of their homes. Fortunately, for those eager to set sail before the official release, there are options available to dive into the action early. Here’s everything you need to know about accessing Skull and Bones ahead of schedule.

Skull and Bones Open Beta

Prepare to set sail and test your pirating skills during the Skull and Bones open beta, scheduled from February 8 to 11, 2024. This free opportunity allows players to experience the game’s immersive world across various platforms, including PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, and PS4.

How to Join the Open Beta:

PC: Access the open beta through the Epic Games Store or Ubisoft Connect’s Free Events section.

Consoles: Navigate to the Xbox or PlayStation store or visit the Skull and Bones open beta page.

Early Access with Premium Edition or Ubisoft+

For those craving an early taste of adventure, pre-ordering the Skull and Bones Premium Edition or subscribing to Ubisoft+ grants access up to three days before the Standard Edition release. Set sail on February 13, leapfrogging the standard launch on February 16.

The Skull and Bones Open Beta

Preload Details:

Prepare for the voyage ahead by preloading the open beta starting February 6, 2024, ensuring seamless access when the servers go live.

Start and End Times:

Start: February 7, 2024, 6 pm (PT) / February 8, 2024, 3 am (CET) / February 8, 2024, 1 pm (AET)

End: February 11, 2024, 2:59 pm (PT) / February 11, 2024, 11:59 pm (CET) / February 12, 2024, 9:59 am (AET)

Features and Rewards

Open Beta Highlights:

Cross-play and cross-progression capabilities enhance the multiplayer experience.

Encounter dynamic events, including merchant convoys and elite warships.

Explore diverse regions such as the East Indies and the Red Isle, along with The Coast of Africa.

Earn up to five exclusive rewards for active participation.

Early Access with Premium Edition

Exclusive Perks:

Early Access: Dive into Skull and Bones three days ahead of the standard release.

Premium Bonus Pack: Unlock the Ballad of Bloody Bones Collection and additional ship vanity items.

Extra Missions: Embark on thrilling adventures with the Ashen Corsair and Bloody Bones Legacy missions.

Artbook and Soundtrack: Immerse yourself further with digital art and selected game soundtrack.

Smuggler Pass Token: Gain access to premium battle pass and exclusive content for new seasons.

Pre-Order Bonus: Receive the Highness of the High Sea Pack, featuring the Notoriety Garb and Coronation Firework.

Maximizing Your Head Start

Early access not only provides a jumpstart to your pirate escapades but also ensures minimal downtime between the open beta’s conclusion and the game’s official launch. With exclusive rewards and additional content, the Premium Edition promises an unparalleled journey through Skull and Bones’ treacherous waters.

As the release of Skull and Bones draws near, anticipation runs high among fans eager to embark on daring voyages and claim their rightful place as pirate legends. Whether through the open beta or early access options, players have the opportunity to chart their course and set sail into uncharted waters sooner than expected. So, gather your crew, prepare your vessel, and prepare to carve out your legacy on the tumultuous seas of Skull and Bones.