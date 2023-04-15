Fortnite has remained one of the most popular games, and with Chapter 4 Season 2, players have even more content to dive into. One of the features that spice things up for players looking to play together on the same couch is split screen co-op mode. Similar to split screen modes in other games, split screen in Fortnite allows each player’s point of view to appear on one half of the screen, making for some exciting couch co-op play without the need for headsets or microphones to communicate battle plans. However, many Fortnite fans may not be aware that this feature even exists in the game. Here’s a handy guide on how to play split screen in Fortnite.

Yes, you can play split screen in Fortnite. Although it was temporarily disabled for a while, since the v19.01 update in Chapter 3 Season 1, Epic Games has re-enabled the ability to play in split-screen mode. This means that players can once again hop into the Battle Bus to enjoy some rounds with friends at home.

To enable split screen in Fortnite, follow these steps:

Head to the game’s main lobby on the main player’s account. Turn on the second controller and log into the second player’s account when prompted. On the bottom of your screen, you’ll see the option to press your console’s corresponding Triangle (PlayStation) or Y (Xbox) button to log in Player Two to the game. Following this, both players should now appear within the lobby area of the game.

And that’s it! You can now enjoy split screen Fortnite with your friend or family member. However, it’s worth noting that the game session will end if one player is disconnected, even if the other player remains in play. Additionally, players’ inventories will remain separate, which means that you still have to collect your own items to craft and upgrade items.

It’s important to note that currently, split screen is only available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices do not support this functionality, and Epic Games has not indicated any plans to enable split screen on these platforms in the near future. However, Epic Games may make changes to this in the future, so it’s best to stay updated with their announcements.

As of now, split screen can only be used in Duos and Squads modes within the Battle Royale, when two players are connected to the same console. This also applies to Creative, Limited Time Modes (LTMs), and Save the World. However, cross-play between console platforms does allow for shared screens, so players can still enjoy split screen with friends on different consoles.

While playing split screen can be enjoyable, there are some drawbacks to consider. One of the most obvious disadvantages is that it cuts your screen size in half, which can impact your in-game awareness. To overcome this, it’s crucial to prioritize teamwork and communication when playing split screen in Fortnite. Constantly relaying information to your split screen partner, and vice versa, can make a huge difference in gunfights and overall gameplay.

In addition, it’s important to ensure that you’re comfortable with the screen orientation when playing split screen. By default, your feeds will show horizontally, but this can be changed to vertically if you prefer. Experimenting with the different orientations can help you determine which works best for you and what looks best on your screen.

It’s also worth mentioning that playing Fortnite in split screen mode can sometimes lead to temporary glitches, such as a player’s inventory taking up the whole screen or interfering with the other player’s camera angle. This issue seems to be more common on older consoles like the PlayStation 4.