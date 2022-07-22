How to play steam games on Oculus Quest 2?

Virtual Reality or VR has taken an altogether new leap in the gaming industry, and we cannot tell you the experience of how it feels to play games wearing an Oculus Quest headset. The experience is one of a kind, especially when you have grown up playing GTA San Andreas on your PC.

The Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 are owned by Meta, formerly known as Facebook. So, it is easy to say that this is the technology of the future and gaming is going to take a huge leap in the industry.

The Quest 2 has its own games, but you can also steam games on your Quest 2 by connecting it with a PC wirelessly.

Nevertheless, the process of connecting your Quest 2 with your PC is anything but simple.

But don’t worry! I will help you connect your Oculus Quest 2 with your PC in just a few simple steps.

Check for PC requirements:

Wireless Connection is the most appropriate on Quest 2 as opposed to a recommended wired connection on Oculus Quest.

The name of the setting is “Oculus Air Link”, and this allows you to connect your Meta gaming console to your PC wirelessly for a seamless gaming experience.

Open Quest 2 app > Settings > ‘Beta’ There you will see the option to toggle on ‘Air Link’– Do it! Put on your Quest 2 headset and press on the Oculus button. Click on “Oculus Air Link” > Search for your PC and press “Launch”. Go to the Home Menu> Select Desktop button> Click on “Steam”. Now, access your Steam VR games and you are good to go!

Follow these above-mentioned steps to connect your Oculus Quest 2 to your PC wirelessly via Air Link. However, wireless connectivity comes with one and only one condition, and that is a steady high speed Wifi internet connection.

Any type of lag in your internet connectivity can ruin your overall gaming experience on the Quest 2. In that case, you might have to connect your Oculus 2 with your PC using a wired connection, but it is not that convenient once you are used to a wireless gameplay.

Just imagine using your wired earphones after experiencing Airpods.

Games to play on your Oculus Quest 2:

My personal favourite games on the Oculus Quest 2 are:

Population:One

Half-Life: Alyx

Another World

Another World