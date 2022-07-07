Today’s guide focuses on how to play with your buddy in Pokemon Go. First, you need to open up the Buddy Menu on your phone and tap on the big Play button below the Pokemon of your current Buddy. Simply tap your Buddy image on the bottom of your screen, and then click the Play button.

You will know that play is working correctly if you receive an answer from your AR Buddy. The Play Together option should also show the red heart at the top of your Buddy menu. You’ll know it worked properly if you get a response from a Pokemon the Play Together option should also display a red heart back on the Buddy menu.

To play with your buddy, just put your fingers on the screen of the smartphone over the top of your partners, then move over them. Once you have seen your Buddy up in front of you, simply begin to swipe your screen across the Buddy. Tap on the button to enter into AR Mode, and then tap the place on the screen you want your buddy to appear. Tapping this will pull up a menu of Buddy, in which you will see a large Play button on the top.

Once your Pokemon buddy appears in the real world just for your eyes, all you have to do then to play with them is to rub their screens. When you want to play with your Pokemon buddy, you will have to interact with your Pokemon buddy via Pokemon Go AR Camera View. If you would like to see which parts your Buddy has rubbing, choose the Berry, then give it to your Buddy. Tap either on the Pokemon itself or on its small portrait, depending on what screen you are on.

Well, the game lets you choose one of the Pokemon (from those that you caught) to become your partner. You will have to already have one, but you choose your Buddy from your Trainers Avatar Screen, and you can choose any Pokemon that is not currently in a Gym. Playing games with Pokemon is one of the six things that Trainers can do to increase their Buddy Stat.

Each level of friendship requires collecting a certain number of affection hearts, which are earned from interacting with your Buddy and playing Pokemon Go with the Pokemon assigned to be your Buddy. Buddy feeding can be done on the same screen used for playing the Play With Buddy feature, but it can also be done by tapping on Berry icons over the Buddy Pokemon displayed on Buddy Pokemon Profile pages.

Making a Pokemon your Buddy means that every time you go a specific distance, you will receive Candy for that specific type of Pokemon. Just like how Pokemon love to be pets, your Pokemon will love to interact, earning you a heart for each Buddy, every day. You may play with your Pokemon up to 20 times per day, but that is just worth one heart, depending on what activities they choose to engage in every day.