How to play Xbox games on phone

Microsoft is now catching up with its own streaming service, several years after Sony debuted Remote Play with the PlayStation 4. Sure, Windows PC customers could connect their Xbox One console to the local network and stream it. However, unlike PlayStation 4 users, they were unable to stream their games anyplace else.

That’s all changed now. Microsoft now offers two ways to broadcast Xbox One games to a mobile device: Directly from the console, not only at home, and from Microsoft’s cloud. Here’s the kicker: Remote Play is only available on iOS and Android outside of the home network. Only Android users have access to cloud-based gaming.

Microsoft’s recent upgrades to the operating system and Xbox software have greatly eased the process of streaming games to your mobile device. The settings are kept as simple as possible, so there is less fussing and more playing.

The following are the prerequisites:

Android 6.0 or newer

iOS 13 or newer

Bluetooth 4.0 and newer

7Mbps to 10Mbps internet connection

5GHz wireless connection (2.4GHz support not optimized)

Xbox app

Xbox One console

Xbox controller

Prepare the console.

These instructions are based on the assumption that you already have an Xbox One registered to your account and ready to broadcast.

On the controller, press the Xbox button.

Select “ Profile & System.

Choose Settings.

Choose Devices & Connections.

Pick Remote Features.

Select the Remote Features checkbox.

Select Instant-On from the Power Mode drop-down menu.

On mobile – Pair a controller

These instructions are based on the latest versions of Android 10 (seen above) and iOS 14. These instructions may differ depending on whether you have a Samsung Galaxy or another Android phone.

Navigate to Settings.

Tap connected devices or bluetooth

Hold down the Xbox controller’s Pair button, which is located between the triggers, until the Xbox button flashes.

Tap Pair a New Device on the phone (Android only).

Select the Xbox controller from the list on your phone.

To confirm the connection, tap Pair on the pop-up screen (Android only).

These instructions are based on the assumption that you already own an Xbox One and that it is linked to your account. The Xbox app now has a Set Up a Console feature, however it is just for configuring a new console, so disregard it.

Launch the Xbox app.

Sign in with the same Microsoft Account that you use to access your Xbox One console.

Select the My Library option. It looks like a stack of books.

Select Consoles.

Tap the Xbox One console associated with your account.

On the pop-up menu, select Remote Play on This Device.

Alternatively, you may access and stream from your Xbox One by tapping the console button on the main screen.

Stream from the cloud

This feature is only available if you have Game Pass Ultimate, which costs $15 per month. With this package, you may stream not just your bought Xbox games, but also over 100 titles from the current Game Pass catalogue. These games cannot be streamed from the cloud using the Xbox app; instead, the Xbox Games Pass app is required.