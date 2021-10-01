Ola Electric raises $ 200 million in funding from Falcon Edge, SoftBank and others with a valuation of $ 3 billion

Ola Cabs is an Indian multinational ridesharing firm that provides services such as car rental and food delivery. The headquarters of the firm are in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Ola was valued at around US$6.5 billion as of October 2019. The firm is owned by a number of venture capitalists, including Softbank.
Ola entered its first international market, Australia, in January 2018, and New Zealand in September 2018. Ola launched its UK operations in March 2019, providing auto rickshaws. More than 10,000 drivers have applied both online and offline in advance of the London launch. Ola began its taxi-hailing services in February 2020, with over 25,000 registered drivers.
According to Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola, they are proud to lead the electric vehicle revolution from India to the world. India has the talent and the ability to develop future technologies for the industries of the future for the whole world. He thanked existing investors and welcomed new ones to Ola. Together they want to bring mobility to a billion and sustainability in the future.