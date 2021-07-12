How to pre-order PlayStation 5 restock in India

PlayStation 5 has returned again. Today at 12 pm noon, both variants of Sony’s next-generation console — both the Rs. 49,990 Blu-ray-equipped PS5, and its Rs. 39,990 disc-less counterpart PS5 Digital Edition — will be available for pre-order in India. Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Games The Shop, Reliance Digital, Prepaid Gamer Card, Vijay Sales, and Sony Center will be involved — and both PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will be available across the board, with no restrictions on the platform of sale.

Unfortunately, the PlayStation 5 restock happening on 12 July will be only the fifth time — and the third time for PS5 Digital Edition — that the flagship console is being made available for pre-order, and Sony has not been able to serve its fanbase properly, and neither as any other online retailer.

However, even though many of these platforms have not informed us of any definitive shipping dates, for the June PlayStation 5 restock, multiple customers have reported on digital groups and forums that they received their PS5 pre-orders much before the shipping date that was officially announced. Thus, here is a guide on how you can pre-order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition restock in India.

ShopAtSC

Sony India’s retail shops Sony Center have their own personal website which you can use to buy PlayStation 5, but you can also opt for free home delivery from their closest Sony Center if they are open near where you live.

You will need t to have an account to buy the PS5 from ShopAtSC. Create one right now in advance to speed up the process of the checkout. According to ShopAtSC, if you previously bought a PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition, you, unfortunately, will not be able to buy another from the same account. The site does have a button to notify you in case you want to set all of this up.

Amazon India

The PS5 restock is available on Amazon India which will offer free home delivery to customers across the country. You do not have to be an Amazon Prime member to get free home delivery.

You will need to have or make an account to buy the PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition from Amazon. Create one right now in advance to speed up the process of the checkout.

Vijay Sales and Croma

Vijay Sales, which is headquartered in Mumbai, will also be offering the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition on its website. Like Croma, its stores have opened up across the country. It has given customers the option of free home delivery on every purchase.

You do not need an account for Vijay Sales, but you will need to give them your mobile number and email address if you are a guest. On the other hand, an account will be needed to get it from Croma.