How to pre-register for PUBG Mobile India

All PUBG mobile fans have been eagerly waiting for this day. The official pre-registration link for Battlegrounds Mobile India is will be appearing in the Google Play store at any given moment now. Unfortunately, since there is no news about pre-registration for iOS, only those who use Android mobile devices will be able to pre-register for now. Despite this, not that pre-registrations for iOS will begin soon, as well. However, if you wish to access the pre-registration page ahead of its official release, use the steps below:

Open Google Play Store on your Android device and search Battlegrounds PUBG mobile India through the search bar. If you are unable to find the pre-registration link, visit https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pubg.imobile. Click on the “Pre-Register” button if it is available.

Now you have pre-registered for the Battlegrounds PUBG mobile India. You will begin to receive the rewards for Pre-Registering once the game is released in India. While it was not specified what these rewards are, it has been confirmed that the game will be free to play on all mobile devices, both Android and eventually iOS.

If the version you have applied for is unsupported or if there is no option for pre-registration, the only thing you can do is wait for the official pre-registration to begin.

If your Google Play Store is stuck on the loading screen and you are unable to access the pre-registration page, you can follow the steps provided to solve this issue.

Open the settings of the Google Play Store mobile application. Find the ‘Family option’ there. In the Family settings, find the label which reads ‘Parental control’ and turn it ‘on’. Click on the ‘Apps and Games’ option and change the incumbent setting to ‘Rated for 3+.’ Click on the link again. The link is https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pubg.imobile.

This may occur as the game comes with an age restriction and is only available for those who are older than 16. If you are below the given age requirement, you need to give the app the mobile number of your parent or guardian so that they can verify your account.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is expected to offer the same game modes as PUBG Mobile, which will include team deathmatch, battle royale, war and more. It was also announced that the game will be released with some exclusive in-game events, such as outfits and features, and will have its own e-sports ecosystem with leagues and tournaments.