The highly anticipated release of Diablo 4 is just around the corner, and fans are eagerly awaiting their chance to embark on a new journey through Sanctuary. While the Diablo 4 release date and time may vary depending on early access privileges, it is still possible to preload the game to ensure a smooth experience. In this guide, we will explain how to preload Diablo 4 on consoles and PC, as well as provide details on early access and the official release date and time.

Early Access Release Time in Various Time Zones

For those fortunate enough to have early access, the Diablo 4 release date and time will differ depending on their region. Here are the early access release times in various time zones:

UK: Friday, 2nd June at 12am (BST)

Europe: Friday, 2nd June at 1am (CEST)

East Coast US: Thursday, 1st June at 7pm (EDT)

West Coast US: Thursday, 1st June at 4pm (PDT)

Players in the UK and Europe will need to stay up late on Thursday night to play Diablo 4 as soon as it is released into early access. However, it is advisable to get a good night’s sleep and prepare for possible server queues and random game kicks that can occur during the initial launch period.

Diablo 4 Release Time for Everyone

The official Diablo 4 release date and time for all players, regardless of early access privileges, are as follows:

UK: Tuesday, 6th June at 12am (BST)

Europe: Tuesday, 6th June at 1am (CEST)

East Coast US: Monday, 5th June at 7pm (EDT)

West Coast US: Monday, 5th June at 4pm (PDT)

Similar to the early access release, players in the UK and Europe will need to stay up late on Monday night to play Diablo 4 as soon as it officially releases. It is essential to note that the official release usually experiences the highest server load due to the influx of players, so prepare for potential queues and game interruptions.

Obtaining Early Access to Diablo 4

To gain early access to Diablo 4, players must preorder the Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Edition before the official launch date. By doing so, players not only secure their place in early access but also receive additional in-game content such as the Battle Pass, armor, and a mount. Players can check the official page for version differences and click “pre-purchase” to review the details of each edition.

It is worth mentioning that players can still preorder the Deluxe or Ultimate versions even after the early access period has begun if they are eager to play before the official release date. Unlike the beta, there are no codes available to gain early access to Diablo 4.

Preloading Diablo 4 on Consoles

Console players can preload Diablo 4 by following a few simple steps. To preload the game on PlayStation or Xbox:

Go to the Xbox Store or PlayStation Store. Search for “Diablo 4.” Select the “Download” button if you have already preordered the game.

At the time of writing, a minimum of 73GB of free storage space is required on PS5, while Xbox Series X users will need at least 75GB. It’s important to note that the file size may fluctuate slightly, as the Xbox version has already seen a few hundred MBs increase.

Preloading Diablo 4 on PC

PC players can also preload Diablo 4 to ensure they are ready to jump into the action as soon as it is released. Here’s how to do it:

Download the Battle.net launcher and sign in to your Battle.net account. If Diablo 4 is not on the homepage, navigate to the “All Games” section under “Games” and search for “Diablo IV.” Click on Diablo 4, and under “Game Version,” select the option corresponding to your preorder. Finally, click the blue install button to initiate the preload process.

PC users will need a minimum of 90GB of free storage space to accommodate the Diablo 4 preload.

Conclusion

With the release of Diablo 4 on the horizon, players are eager to experience the latest installment in the beloved franchise. By following the steps outlined above, players can preload the game on consoles and PC, ensuring a seamless gaming experience from the moment it launches. Whether you have early access or not, it is essential to prepare for server queues and potential game kicks, especially during the official release period. So get ready to explore the dark realms of Sanctuary and immerse yourself in the world of Diablo 4!

