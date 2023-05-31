How To Evolve Hisuian Voltorb Pokemon GO

Niantic, the developer of the popular mobile game Pokemon Go, has gradually introduced different regional forms of Pokemon over the past few years. This began with the Alolan and Galarian forms, and now with the release of Pokemon Legends Arceus on January 28, trainers have the opportunity to encounter the new Hisuian forms. Among these forms is Hisuian Voltorb, which was initially unable to evolve into Electrode. However, with the launch of the “Pokemon Go Tour Poke Ball Prep” event, players can finally witness its long-awaited evolution into Hisuian Electrode.

The introduction of Hisuian Electrode marks its debut in Pokemon Go. These new versions of classic Pokemon, which originally appeared in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, transform the usual Electric-type Pokemon into a unique Electric and Grass-type combination. Since the Alola region in Pokemon Sun and Moon, each new region in the Pokemon series has featured a set of exclusive regional Pokemon. This trend continues with the release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, with Hisuian Voltorb being the first Hisuian creature to join Pokemon Go.

When Hisuian Voltorb was initially introduced to the game, it received an entire Special Research event dedicated to its arrival. As the first Hisuian Pokemon to be included, this was a significant event. However, its evolutionary form, Hisuian Electrode, was noticeably absent. Typically, both the pre-evolution and final evolution are introduced simultaneously in Pokemon Go, but the release of Hisuian Electrode is scheduled for a later date.

To obtain and capture Hisuian Electrode, players need to participate in the Poké Ball Prep Rally event. This event began on February 18, 2022, at 10 am local time and will run until February 25, 2022, at 8 pm local time. The event heavily focuses on Hisuian Electrode, introducing it to the game for the first time. Trainers will have the opportunity to evolve their Hisuian Voltorb into Hisuian Electrode by collecting 50 Voltorb candy. Fortunately, acquiring 50 candy should not be too challenging.

Luckily, the candy used for Hisuian Voltorb and Kantonian Voltorb is the same, allowing trainers to utilize older Voltorb candy to power up this Pokemon. The Poké Ball Prep Rally event will also increase the spawn rate of Voltorb, Hisuian Voltorb, and Electrode in Pokemon Go, making it easier to collect candy. However, players should remember to use a Pinap Berry before attempting to catch these Pokemon. If successful, the capture will reward double the candy. Alternatively, trainers can designate Voltorb as their buddy Pokemon.

By walking a few kilometers, the buddy Voltorb will occasionally provide a candy. Accumulating enough candy to evolve Voltorb may take some time, but by combining all these methods, the process can be expedited. It’s important to note that finding Hisuian Electrode in Pokemon Go will become more challenging once the Poké Ball Prep Rally event concludes. The event is scheduled to end simultaneously with the upcoming Pokemon Go Johto Tour, which promises to be one of the biggest Pokemon Go events of the year, granting trainers the opportunity to encounter 100 classic Johto Pokemon.

In conclusion, the introduction of Hisuian Voltorb and Hisuian Electrode in Pokemon Go has been highly anticipated. Through participation in the Poké Ball Prep Rally event, trainers can finally evolve their Hisuian Voltorb into Hisuian Electrode. With increased spawn rates and the ability to use older Voltorb candy, collecting the necessary candy for evolution becomes more feasible. It’s important for players to make the most of the event and utilize strategies such as Pinap Berries and buddy Pokemon to expedite the process. Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to add Hisuian Electrode to your Pokemon Go collection before the event concludes.

