How To Preload Starfield

In just a few weeks, the long-awaited space adventure, Starfield, will be launching from Bethesda Game Studios. If you’re an Xbox player, the good news is that you can start getting ready right now by preloading the game. But don’t worry, Steam players, your turn will come a bit later. Let’s dive into the simple steps to ensure you’re all set for the galactic journey.

Starfield, the captivating creation from Bethesda, set to debut on September 6 for Windows PC and Xbox Series X, with early access available from September 1, Starfield has captured gamers’ attention since its announcement at E3 2018. The game will be available for preload, a thoughtful move considering the substantial download size of over 100 GB for both versions.

The Countdown to Preloading

Microsoft and Bethesda recently confirmed that Xbox Series X (and S) users will be the first to experience the preloading advantage, starting August 17. For Xbox players, the preload file will weigh around 125 GB, almost one-third of the total storage capacity on an Xbox Series S SSD. For those with limited space, it’s a good time to consider investing in a storage expansion card for your console.

Starfield’s Journey So Far

The game remained shrouded in mystery for years following its initial announcement until a gameplay reveal in 2022. Despite facing delays, Starfield has successfully gone gold and is on track for its global release. With the game’s development complete and discs being pressed, the countdown for preloading is officially underway.

Preloading

For Xbox enthusiasts, the preloading phase has already commenced. However, Steam players who have pre-ordered will need to exercise patience as their preloading will become available later. In the interim, let’s dive into the steps for preloading so you’re all set to dive into the game on launch day.

Step-by-Step Guide to Preloading Starfield

Secure Your Pre-Order : The initial and essential step is to make sure you’ve pre-ordered Starfield. If you’ve done so by August 17, Xbox will automatically initiate the preload process. Manual Start (Xbox) : In case the automatic preload doesn’t start, you can manually trigger it by checking for updates. This is especially handy for PC players who meet the game’s system requirements and have pre-ordered it on Xbox. Thanks to the Xbox Play Anywhere feature, you can play digitally purchased games on both Xbox platforms and Windows 10/11 PCs. PC Preloading : PC players may need to initiate the preload manually if it doesn’t begin automatically. Locate Starfield on the left side of the Xbox App on PC. If it says “Update Required,” click on it, and the update process should begin.

Allocating Space for Starfield

Before diving into preloading, ensure you have enough storage space. Starfield’s sizeable game files require a substantial 125 GB of storage. If your device’s storage is running low, the preload won’t proceed. Both Xbox and PC users can expand their storage or free up space by uninstalling a few games to accommodate Starfield. Given the game’s significant file size, download times will vary depending on your internet connection.

Steam Players’ Countdown to Preloading

Steam players will need to exercise a bit more patience, with preloading set to commence on August 30, nearly two weeks before the Early Access period for those who pre-ordered the Premium Edition of Starfield. It’s important to note that players with slower internet connections might need to plan strategically to ensure they don’t miss out on the Early Access experience.

In conclusion, the countdown to Starfield’s release has begun, and Xbox players have the advantage of preloading well in advance. By following these straightforward steps and ensuring enough storage space, you’ll be fully prepared to embark on your spacefaring journey as soon as the game launches. Meanwhile, Steam players can mark August 30 on their calendars to begin their own preloading adventure. Get ready to explore the cosmos in this much-awaited sci-fi RPG!

