How To Get Mortal Kombat 1 Beta Code

As the Mortal Kombat 1 beta weekend looms closer, NetherRealm Studios has thrown in a little extra treat: Xbox Series X|S players will score three days of early access to the beta. Meanwhile, PlayStation 5 enthusiasts will need to mark their calendars for August 18th – that’s when they can join the action. Now, let’s break down how you can be part of the action.

What Time and Date Is the Mortal Kombat 1 Beta Happening?

From August 18th to August 21st, NetherRealm Studios has set the stage for the Mortal Kombat 1 beta. The specific play times, though, are still under wraps. We’ll keep you posted as soon as we know more. But remember, Xbox Series X|S folks, although you get a head start, you can’t actually play until August 18th. So, get ready, make space on your device before that day.

A crucial note: if you’ve pre-ordered Mortal Kombat 1 on any console version, you’re in luck – the beta is open to you. No need to fret about the edition you picked up. And yes, beta codes are bundled with your pre-order for PS5 or Xbox Series X|S. But hold up, if you’re eyeing early access to the full game, you’ll need to shell out for the Premium or Kollector’s Edition. Unfortunately, if you’re on Nintendo Switch or PC, the beta won’t be yours to explore. The early access period will be your time to dive into the action.

Getting Your Hands on Mortal Kombat 1 Beta

Here comes the thrilling part – getting your hands on the Mortal Kombat 1 Beta. If you’ve pre-ordered the game for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S, you’re good to go! The beta runs from August 18th to August 21st, 2023. Now, let’s break it down step by step.

Visit the Store : Fire up the PlayStation Store or Xbox Marketplace. Search Smartly : Look for “Mortal Kombat 1 Beta”. Zero In : Click on the Mortal Kombat 1 Beta tile. Seize the Moment : Hit that shiny “Download” button.

The beta version packs an 8GB punch in terms of file size. Once the download wraps up, it’s showtime. Launch the beta and dive right in. Do remember, this exclusive beta club has limited membership, so you’re one of the lucky few. But, a quick heads-up: this is a work in progress, so expect a hiccup or two along the way.

Getting the Beta Code

Got a 6-digit beta code burning a hole in your pocket? Let’s put it to good use. Here’s one for you: 102469. Cross your fingers, and let’s hope it’s your golden ticket to the Mortal Kombat 1 Beta. And, of course, let’s hope no one else has jumped on it before you.

Already have a beta code? Let’s activate it:

Head Online : Swing by account.wbgames.com. Log In or Sign Up : If you’re already in the WB Games universe, log in. If not, create a new account – it’s free. Playtest Point : Once you’re in, find “Playtests” in the menu. Alternatively, type in account.wbgames.com/betas. Redeem Time : There’s a text field waiting for your beta code. Pop it in and tap “Redeem”.

After redeeming your code, you’re all set to download Mortal Kombat 1 Beta. Just flutter over to the PlayStation Store or Xbox Marketplace and grab it. But hold tight, beta codes aren’t unlimited – there might not be enough to go around. If you miss out, don’t despair. You can always sign up for the waiting list and cross your fingers.

In conclusion, getting your hands on the Mortal Kombat 1 Beta might seem like a maze, but it’s simpler than it looks. Secure a pre-order for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S, make space on your device, and download the beta when the time comes. If you’ve got a beta code, redeem it through your WB Games account, and you’re good to go. But remember, whether you’re battling it out on your console or waiting to join the ranks, the Mortal Kombat 1 Beta is a taste of what’s to come – bugs, glitches, and all. So, gear up, fighters, and get ready to unleash some epic moves!

