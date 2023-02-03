How to protect privacy in windows 11

From the second Microsoft delivered Windows 10 of every 2015, the new operating system experienced harsh criticism for how much confidential data it assembled from clients of course. Throughout the long term, the seller step by step acquainted changes with Windows 10 that reduced a portion of those protection concerns, yet some remain — and the greater part of those apply to Windows 11 too.

Whether you think Windows 11 crosses the security line or simply need to defend however much of your own life as could be expected, we’re here to help. This is the way to safeguard your security in only a couple of moments.

Switch off promotion following

At the highest point of many individuals’ security concerns is the thing information is being accumulated about them as they peruse the web. That data makes a profile of an individual’s advantages that is utilized by various organizations to target promotions.

Windows 11 does this with the utilization of a promoting ID. The ID doesn’t simply assemble data about you when you peruse the web, yet in addition when you use Windows 11 applications. Your publicizing ID isn’t adjusted to different PCs, and it works autonomously of your Microsoft account, on the off chance that you’re utilizing one.

You can switch that publicizing ID off assuming you need. Send off the Windows 11 Settings application (via looking for settings and afterward tapping the Settings symbol, which seems to be a stuff) and go to Protection and security. In the left sheet that shows up, click General and move the slider to Off in the top setting, “Let Applications show me customized advertisements by utilizing my promoting ID.” You’ll in any case get advertisements conveyed to you, however they’ll be nonexclusive ones as opposed to designated ones, and your inclinations will not be followed.

To ensure you’re not followed online when you use Windows 11, and to switch off some other ways Microsoft will utilize data about you to target promotions, make a beeline for the Promotion Settings part of Microsoft’s Protection Dashboard. Sign into your Microsoft account at the upper right of the page.

Then, at that point, go to the “See advertisements that interest you” segment at the highest point of the page and move the slider from On to Off.

Switch off area following

Any place you go, Windows 11 knows you’re there. Certain individuals wouldn’t fret this, since it assists the working framework with giving you important data, for example, your neighborhood climate, what eateries are close by, etc. In any case, in the event that you don’t believe Windows 11 should follow your area, you can advise it to stop.

Send off the Settings application and go to Protection and security > Area. In the right sheet close to Area administrations, move the slider from On to Off. Doing that switches off all area following for each client on the PC.

This doesn’t need to be go big or go home issue — you can switch off area following on an application by-application premise. In the event that you maintain that your area should be utilized exclusively for some applications and not others, ensure area following is turned on, then look down to the “Let applications access your area” segment. You’ll see a rundown of each and every Windows 11 application that can utilize your area. Move the slider to On for the applications you need to permit to utilize your area — for instance, Climate or Guides — and to Off for the applications you don’t.

However, that doesn’t cover work area applications. So after you turn on the spot following, go to “Let work area applications access your area” and turn the slider to On. At the point when that’s what you do, a rundown of work area applications that utilization area following shows up. Move the slider to On for each of the applications you need to utilize your area and Off for each application you don’t.

At the point when you switch off area following, Windows 11 will in any case track your previous area history. To clear your area history, go to the Security Dashboard, click Survey area information, and erase all or a portion of your area history.

There’s significantly more you can do to safeguard your security when you’re there. For subtleties, see “Utilize Microsoft’s Protection Dashboard” beneath.

Handicap your movement history

In Windows 11, Microsoft disposed of the Windows 10 Timetable component that let you survey your action on your PC. In any case, strangely, Microsoft actually tracks and stores that action data, including the sites you visit and how you use applications and Microsoft administrations. To put a stop to that, go to Settings > Protection and security > Movement history and turn the slider close to “Store my action history on this gadget” from On to Off.