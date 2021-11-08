Having too many emails can be a nuisance. In such a chaotic workspace, it is nearly impossible to figure out which of the emails are the most important and urgent ones. A lot of advertisement emails as well as the emails from various websites can be extremely annoying. After a long vacation from the workspace can be one of the many reasons behind. Or you are also a lazy panda who find it annoying to open 10-12 emails every day. However, Google is a very thoughtful interface for its users. It makes sure that its every user with a unique working personality is served to its complete satisfaction. Then let’s get started on the steps to read all your emails at once and make our work station clean and sparkling.

There are two methods to automatically read all your messages at once on the Gmail Desktop. The further mentioned steps are restricted to desktop variant of Gmail. In the mobile app, the mails need to be selected individually and marked re by clicking on an “envelope” toggle.

Let’s Begin:

Method -1 The Search Bar Method

Step-1 Visit Your Gmail homepage. You will need to login in the case you are logged out.

Step-2 Next you need to type label:inbox is:unread in the above search bar.

Step-3 Once you click the “enter” button. All the emails will pop up on your screen.

Step-4 Next, select the down -carrot sign on the left corner. Further, select “ALL”. This step will select all your unread mails.

Step-5 Next, navigate to three dots symbol and select it. Click on the first option i.e. “ Mark as read” to instantly mark all your mails as read.

Method- 2 The “Select All” option Method

This method can be alternatively used for marking emails as read from the main inbox and marking all the mails of a particular folder.

Let’s go through its steps

Step-1 To start off, select the down -carrot sign on the left corner. Further, select “ALL”. This step will select all your unread mails.

Step-2 Next navigate to an “open envelope” toggle. It is a logo for marking all the mails as read at once.

And boom……All your emails are nicely marked as read.

The other alternative if you want to mark some specific emails as read, is that you check the check box in front of them one by one and then repeat the step to navigate and click on the “Open Envelope” toggle.

With the above easy steps you can easily say good bye to your messy and chaotic workspace in just a matter of minutes.