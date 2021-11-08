How to edit a TikTok video after posting

Using the TikTok app to generate films is a lot of fun since you can include all sorts of objects, commodities, and music to make your video unique and interesting. The programme is simple to use, and mastering all of the options it offers takes little time.

What Is the Best Way to Edit a Tik Tok Video?

Using the TikTok app to generate films is a lot of fun since you can include all sorts of objects, commodities, and music to make your video unique and interesting. The programme is simple to use, and mastering all of the options it offers takes little time.

On TikTok, the majority of video editing is done before the videos are posted. You may add things to your films while they’re being recorded or before they’re posted online. Even if your films have already been published, you can alter them a little, but you won’t have as many options as you had before they were published.

This composition will explain how to edit TikTok vids before you post and look into some good third- party for editing TikTok vids.

Before we get into the details, you should be apprehensive that there’s only a workaround to edit your vids after they ’ve been posted. Basically, your only option to make expansive edits is tore-upload your videos.

Editing Your TikTok Video

Although the app does n’t let you make edits to the original videos after it’s posted, you can save the videos and upload it again. Simply follow these instructions to fix your videos.

Step 1

Head over to your profile by clicking the icon along the bottom of the screen.

Step 2

Once there, elect the videos you want to change and leave it open on your phone.

Step 3

Tap on the triadic-spotted icon over to the right side of the profile.

step 4

Also elect‘ Save Videos’from the list of options.

This saves the videos, including your goods, music, and everything differently right to your mobile device.

Re-Upload the Videos

With your videos saved, head back to the main display in TikTok

.

Step 1

Elect the‘ Add New Video’ button to begin creating a new videos.

Step 2

Rather of having to recreate your TikTok, still, choose‘Upload’to the right of the record button, also elect your videos from the list of options.

This allows you to directly upload your original TikTok, while also giving this “ new” videos a new caption. The videos remains the same, with the small change that your downloaded dupe briefly includes your TikTok username.

Else, everything from your music to your goods to your edits remains complete, allowing you to change the caption on your videos while retaining everything differently.