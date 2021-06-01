How to read deleted messages on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is currently working on a self-destructing message for all individual chats. This feature is already being made available to users of Android beta and will most likely reach all users very soon. However, the feature to delete the message for everyone in a group chat has been available for a very long time. This feature lets users delete an already sent message within a short amount of time.

If you are still curious about what that deleted message was about, there is still a way to find out. However, it is important to know that WhatsApp does not have an officially declared feature that will show you the messages that have been deleted.

In order to read these deleted WhatsApp messages, you will need to download a third-party application called WhatsRemoved+. This app is available for download on the Android Google Play store, but not yet on Apple’s App Store. It is important to note that there are some more apps available on the Play Store that shows you any deleted information. For those who use iPhones, there are unfortunately no options available.

You will need to download the WhatsRemoved+ application from the Google Play store. Before downloading the app, make sure that you have first connected the phone to a strong and reliable WiFi network. The size of the app is 4.90MB.

After the WhatsRemoved+ app has been installed on the phone, open it and tick the box to accept the terms and conditions. Since the app is free of cost, it contains advertisements. For the app to work you will need to provide access to the notifications of your mobile device. If you agree to this, click on the YES option.

The app then asks you to select the applications you want it to save all notifications from. Since you want to read deleted WhatsApp messages, just enable the WhatsApp option and continue. The other options that are available are Instagram, Facebook, and other social media networks.

WhatsRemoved+ will then ask you whether or not it should save any files. Click on the option of your choice. It will then take you to a page that will show all WhatsApp messages that have been deleted. Just click on the WhatsApp option next to the Detected option, which can be found on top of the screen.

Once you have enabled these settings, you will be able to read all deleted WhatsApp messages. All of these messages that have been deleted will be visible under the WhatsApp option on the WhatsRemoved+ app.