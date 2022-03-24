How to read deleted WhatsApp messages

WhatsApp is one of the most well-known messaging apps. The app has a variety of features, from video calls to live location, to provide users with a seamless experience. One of them is the option to delete messages, which is a very useful feature. If you accidentally forward a message to a contact or send a message that contains a typo, you can delete it right away.

WhatsApp, on the other hand, only gives users an hour to delete a message before they are no longer able to do so. While this is acceptable, the problem is that the app also alerts you when you delete a message. This piques the receiver’s interest in the message’s content. Instagram has done a better job of implementing the same feature.

There is a way to read a deleted WhatsApp message if you know where to look. It, on the other hand, defeats the purpose of the feature. If you insist on going ahead, keep in mind that you will need to download a third-party app to do so.

You can try a number of apps on the Google Play Store. We downloaded and installed the “Get Deleted Messages” app, which is only for Android users. It allows you to read both deleted WhatsApp messages and media. Users are notified when a message is deleted by the app. So you can open the app and check it out. The only thing about this app that irritates me is the advertisements.

How do I read WhatsApp messages that have been deleted from my phone?

Step 1: Go to the Google Play Store and download the “Get Deleted Messages” app.

Step 2: You will now be asked to grant the app some permissions. You are now ready to go.

Please keep in mind that the app will need your permission to run in the background. Of course, you can change this at any time in Settings > Apps & Notifications on your phone. Aside from that, the app will request Notification and Storage permissions.

What about data collection and privacy?

It’s important to remember that granting notification access to any app means that the app will have access to your personal information, such as contact names and text messages. So keep that in mind before giving any third-party app access to “Notifications.”

The app’s privacy policy, however, states that it does not collect personal information. However, if there is an error, the service will collect data such as your phone’s IP address, device name, and operating system version in large amounts.

When is this app going to stop working?

This app will not be able to show you deleted messages if you disable “Notifications” access. When you receive a message, apps like this automatically pull it from your notification panel. Even if the message is deleted when you open WhatsApp, you can check it out in the aforementioned app. Furthermore, if you turn off your phone, this app will not be able to recover deleted messages. Those who have turned off “Notifications” in the WhatsApp app will be unable to use it.

Keep in mind that this third-party app will not be able to read your WhatsApp messages. You can only get them from the notification panel on your phone. As a result, the app isn’t able to