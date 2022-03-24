How to unsubscribe from Disney plus

Following its late-2019 launch, Disney Plus has grown to become one of the industry’s most popular streaming services, with 50 million subscribers in just a few months. However, knowing how to cancel your Disney Plus subscription is essential if you’ve found the service lacking in new content or if your trial is about to expire.

To cancel Disney Plus, go to the “Billing Details” menu in your account profile’s “Subscription” section and select “Cancel.” It’s worth noting that you can only cancel your Disney Plus subscription through a web browser, not through the streaming service’s mobile app.

Additionally, you will not be able to cancel a subscription directly through Disney Plus if you obtained it through a bundle of third-party services such as Roku, Apple, or Amazon devices. You can, however, use the Disney+ portal to get back to the platform where you first signed up for Disney Plus.

Here’s how to get rid of your Disney Plus membership:

Use your preferred computer or smartphone browser to access the Disney Plus website. Go to your account and log in. Choose the avatar of the primary account holder if you have multiple account profiles. To access your account details, click on your profile icon in the upper right-hand corner of the page. Click on “Account.” . Select the blue “Billing details” link from the drop-down menu. Select “Cancel Subscription” from the drop-down menu. Click the red “Complete Cancellation” button to confirm you want to cancel your account. Take the survey if you want to.

If you signed up for Disney Plus as part of a bundle or through an outside source, it will appear under the Subscription heading on your account page. As you would with a regular Disney Plus account, click “Billing details.”

Because you can’t cancel your Disney Plus subscription directly from the Disney+ account window, click the “Go to” link to be redirected to the appropriate page and cancel your account.