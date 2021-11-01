How to recover IRCTC password online

Traveling by rail in Indian Railways is one of the most enjoyable experiences available. It is also one of the most convenient, pleasant, and affordable ways of transportation in India. All you have to do now is choose a place and purchase your tickets to go on this adventure. This is readily accomplished by creating an account on the website of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). One thing to keep in mind is that you must remember your IRCTC account’s username and password in order to log in for future reservations.

However, with the number of online accounts we all have these days on a variety of platforms, such as e-commerce platforms, social networking accounts, and food ordering portals, to mention a few, it’s probable that you’ll forget or lose your IRCTC account password. Obviously, you must reclaim it. We’ll show you how to retrieve your IRCTC password online in this article.

Fortunately, you may retrieve your IRCTC account password in a straightforward manner.

Here’s how to restore your IRCTC password online, step by step:

Step 1: Go to the official IRCTC website and log in with your IRCTC account login ID.

Step 2: Next, select ‘Forgot Password’ from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Fill in your registered email address, IRCTC User ID, date of birth, and captcha code on the next screen.

Step 4: IRCTC will now give you information on how to retrieve your user ID and password to your registered email address.

Step 5: After logging into your IRCTC account, update your password to something you’ll remember easily. To do so, go to the IRCTC’s official website and click on the Forgot Password link.

Step 6: Replace your old password with the freshly created password, then input a new password that is easy to remember.

Step 7: Submit all of your information, and your password will be updated. After you’ve completed all of this, you’ll be able to connect into your IRCTC account using your own password.

Despite the various geography, the Indian railway network is one of the largest in the world, connecting the length and width of the nation. The Indian Railways transport commuters through some of the most beautiful scenery in the country while crossing the country’s extremes.

You may make an account on the official website of the IRCTC in the same manner that you would on any other website. You must supply information such as your phone number, your email address, a password, and a security question, among other things. You may quickly log into your account and purchase tickets for any location in the country once you have made an account on the IRCTC’s official website.