How to Recover Your Deleted Files on Mac? | Detailed Guide of Tenoshare 4DDiG

If you had just left the file on the Trash bin on your Mac, then it would have been a matter of a single click to recover deleted file Mac, but if you have already emptied the trash can, there will be different consequences. Important files may sometimes be destroyed, which might result in catastrophe. But how can you recover a garbage Mac in such circumstances? The solution is as easy as using Time Machine Backup! Simply install it to restore the missing file; it is already on your device. It’s not the only option, however. Other recovery techniques that are not connected to Apple are also available. All the steps will be presented in this guide. So let’s get going.

Even after emptying the Trash, data recovery software may recover deleted files on Mac.

Step 1: Installing Tenorshare 4DDiG Data Recovery is the first step. Start the software, choose the location where your files deleted, and then it will go into automatic scanning.

Step 2: If you’ve found the files you wish to recover, you may pause or end the search at any moment. 4DDiG quickly scans the chosen disc all around for missing data. Under the Tree View, there are sections for Existing Files, Deleted Files, RAW Files, Lost Location, and Tag Files. You can switch to File View as well to examine file kinds like photos, videos, documents, Audio, Email, and others. Additionally, on the right side of the panel, you may utilize Filter to focus your search or search for target files.

Step 3: You may preview and restore the target files to a safe place when they have been found.

Part 2: Recover Deleted Files on Mac Without Software

How to recover deleted files on Mac? Below are some of the top solutions,

Solution 1: Recover Deleted Files via Undo Command:

On a Mac, if you accidentally delete a file and realize it straight away, you may quickly undo it by using the Undo command. This command uses various methods, which does exactly what its name implies: it undoes the most recent operation.

Step 1: Draw attention to the program that removes the file (such as Finder).

Step 2: In the menu bar, choose the Edit menu.

Step 3: Select “filename” and click Undo Move.

Alternatively, you may immediately use the Undo command by using the keyboard shortcut Command + Z. Just remember that for the Undo command to work as intended, the appropriate program has to be focused.

Solution 2: Deleted Files Recovery from Trash

How to recover deleted files Mac? Your deleted files are saved securely and briefly in the trash. If you don’t empty the trash or remove the deleted files using Mac’s “Delete Immediately” option, the trash might still contain the deleted files.

If you empty Trash without restoring the data to its original place, your chances of retrieving deleted files from Mac are completely gone.

To conduct deleted file recovery from Trash, follow these steps:

Find your files in the trash and retrieve any deleted data there. Search for files using the name, size, type, and modification date To immediately see your files from the pool in the Trash folder, use the Search Box to type the filename or file extension. After locating the files that need to be recovered, right-click on them and choose “Put Back” to start the file recovery process immediately.

Solution 3: Retrieve Deleted Files Using Backups

Time Machine, an incremental backup utility included with all Macs running macOS 10.5 or later, enables Mac recover deleted files from the whole operating system or individual files from a local backup kept on a dedicated backup disc. Big Sur starting with macOS 11 Time Machine, can create “faster, more portable, and more trustworthy backups.” You may recover deleted files Mac from a Time Machine backup in the following ways:

Step 1: Using Finder, access the folder containing the deleted files.

Step 2: Select Enter Time Machine by clicking the Time Machine symbol in the Menu Bar.

Step 3: Select files you want to restore. To locate the most current version of your files, use the timeline along the right side of the screen.

Step 4: To restore the chosen files, click Restore.

Solution 4: Restore Deleted Files with Terminal

There are usually many methods to do a task on a Mac, and you may choose whichever you choose. You may appreciate the thought of utilizing Terminal to rescue your data from Trash if you’ve always admired Macintosh computers for their Unix origins and powerful command-line interface.

Step 1: Use Spotlight or /Applications/Utilities to launch Terminal.

Step 2: To access the Trash folder, type cd.Trash.

Step 3: To inspect the contents of the Trash folder, use ls -al /.Trash.

Step 4: To relocate a particular file to your home folder, use the mv filename./ (replace filename with the name of the file you want to recover).

You can’t retrieve trash that you or your Mac have emptied with Terminal commands since they are just substitutes for the Trash’s graphical user interface.

Solution 5: Ask for Help Using Application Recovery Functions

Use the official recovery application that comes pre-installed on your Mac first if you’re trying to recover files Mac. If Time Machine backup was active, it might simply retrieve deleted data from Mac’s trash. Using Time Machine backup to restore lost data is not too challenging; the process is described here.

Step 1: Look for entering Time Machine in Preferences on your Mac.

Step 2: Next, you must traverse it using your trackpad to a previous point in time when you didn’t remove the file.

Step 3: When you get there, open Finder and search for the necessary file.

Step 4: Use Mac’s spacebar to receive a preview, then click “Restore” if you’re happy.

Your hard disc will get the data after restoration. This is the simplest method for recovering the deleted file. Unfortunately, if you activate the function after deleting the file, the whole exercise will be for nothing.

