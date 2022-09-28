XIM Bhubaneswar hosts Business Excellence Summit 2022

Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar has been instrumental in developing business leaders for the last 35 years. The institution is known for its exemplary service to the field of academics, industry, and society at large. The contributions and collaborative efforts of the management, students, and the entire XIM fraternity have been the driving force for this monumental success.

Commemorating this achievement, XIM, Bhubaneswar, will convene a Business Excellence Summit spanning over three days, from 29th September to 1st October 2022. This occasion is a platform for the institute to reflect on its past achievements, celebrate the present and share its vision for the future.

The summit would be graced by leaders and stalwarts from various backgrounds and industries. The purpose is to encourage a fruitful exchange of ideas, hold discussions about relevant issues, reflect on the opportunities and collaborate for the collective upliftment of all. The theme for Business Excellence Summit 2022 is “Transcending Boundaries.” This is in line with the forward-looking and action-oriented vision of XIM, Bhubaneswar.

The speakers’ who will be gracing the occasion are Nishita Ballarsingh – Founder (Nexus Power), Shefali Vijaywargiya – Brand Manager (Amul Kool), Sahithi Divi – Director (Mohanam), Manoj Kumar Swain – Founder (SOCH), Shailesh Paul – Vice President (Visa), Shubham Singh – CEO, Founder (Craste), Rajesh Srivastav – Author, Sarbani Sengupta – Vice President – Customer Service at DHL Express (DHL), Swatee Sarangi – CHR (Dr. Reddy), Vivek Atray – IAS, A L Jagannath – Head of Marketing (ThoughtWorks), Debendra N Kar – Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Chennai, Rajeev Bharwan, Retired Colonel (Indian Army – Special Forces), Rohit Kilam – CTO (CMS Info Systems), Subhash Bhutoria – Partner (DSK Legal), Prema Suresh – Director and COO (Technip Energies), Ashish Garg – Managing Director (Group G).

The event will comprise of leadership talks, panel discussions and engaging activities for the students. The XIM fraternity has always endorsed the confluence of business and society. Business Excellence Summit 2022 would reflect this ideology. Whilst XIM, Bhubaneswar has many accolades to its name, the opportunities for growth are always ample. This will only be possible with the long-term collaboration and collective efforts of all stakeholders.

About XIM, Bhubaneswar:

XIM, Bhubaneswar was established 35 years ago and has earned a global reputation as a flagship Business School inspired by the Jesuit spirit of Magis. Since then, XIM, Bhubaneswar has strived to become a premier institute that provides formal education in the field of management education, training, research, and consulting that helps build a just and humane society. The institute is now recognized for its excellence in imparting management education and is considered among the top management institutes in the country.