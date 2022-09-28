Lilium to set up industrial capacity to build 400 Air Taxis a year

German air taxi maker Lilium Air Mobility aims to set up industrial capacity to manufacture 400 electrically powered Lilium Jet flying shuttles a year. All the while, it is tapping schemes to provide public research support. The market for electric vertical take-off is getting competitive in the hope to replace road trips or short hops with aircraft trips.

However, the challenges of securing certification and funding the innovations such as fresh battery technology have weighed on the new sector. Lilium shares have fallen 73% so far this year. “I am pushing hard (for) a production system for 400 aircraft. And if by good luck one day, we need 800 we will just duplicate it, not here (in Germany)…but where the big markets are,” former Airbus executive Klaus Roewe told. Roewe joined the Bavarian start-up in August after experiencing what he described to Lilium’s shareholders on Wednesday as the “manufacturing hell” of ramping up production of larger planes as head of the A320-family program at Airbus.

“Let’s size it and let’s see how we have to design a production system including the whole supply chain for 400 aircraft,” Roewe said after a quarterly shareholder update. Lilium did not give detailed costs.

