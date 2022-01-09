How to redeem codes in afk arena

Only one out of every odd game must be a riddle. With inactive mechanics in play, you’ll just have to stress over the procedure and skirt the part where you’ll have to adjust to the in-game mechanics that require your full concentration.

Delivered in 2019, AFK Arena gradually turned into a fan top pick with its great workmanship and consistent substance refreshes. The table-top RPG is allowed to play, however like most portable games it has its very own adaptation arrangement. You’ll require a small bunch of different monetary forms to accelerate your cycle. Codes are the ideal method for acquiring more jewels, gold or gathering different beauty care products. If you’re hoping to spend less cash on AFK Arena, involving every one of the codes as they become accessible ought to be your fundamental objective.

Recovering codes can look confounded from the start. It gets quicker as you get its hang, nonetheless.

Head over to the authority code recover page of AFK Arena

Enter your UID and tap on “Send Code.”

Send off AFK Arena and snap on the bolt button close to Quests.

Open up your Mail and there ought to be a check code.

Get once again to the authority reclaim page and enter the confirmation code.

After finishing the login cycle, you’ll have the option to utilize the code you need by entering it into the “Enter Gift Code” box.

Push on the recover button in the wake of entering the code and your prizes ought to show up in your post box.

Here are the functioning AFK Arena codes.

All functioning AFK Arena Redemption codes (Jan. 1)

x7vxbnice7 – Earn 20 Elite Soulstones and 300 Diamonds

afk888 – Earn 300 Diamonds, 20,000 Gold, and 100 Hero’s Essence

misevj66yi – Earn 60 Rare Hero Soulstones, 500 Diamonds, and five Common Hero Scrolls

uf4shqjngq – Earn 30 Common Hero Scrolls

Terminated AFK Arena Redemption codes

WFMH5N68WT – Earn 200 Diamonds and 200,000 Gold

xmasl00t – Earn 100,000 Gold and 100 Diamonds

101nc107h – Earn 100 Diamonds and 100,000 Gold

311j4hw00d – Earn 100,000 Gold and 100 Diamonds

g594b6vpjk – Earn 6000 Hero Coins, 6000 Labyrinth Tokens, 6000 Guild Coins, and 10 Common Scrolls

dqy4aq3pyw – Earn 888 Hero Coins, 888 Diamonds, 888 Labyrinth Tokens, and 30 Common Hero Scrolls

Badlijey666 – Earn 100 Diamonds and 100,000 Gold

Ch3atc0de – Earn 100,000 Gold and 100 Diamonds

d14m0nd5 – Earn 100,000 Gold and 100 Diamonds

dwn8ekefbd – Earn 888 Hero Coins, 888 Diamonds, 888 Labyrinth Tokens, and 30 Common Hero Scrolls

xiaban886 – Earn five Large Crate of Hero EXP, 500 Diamonds, five Large Crate of Gold, and five Large Crate of Hero Essence

PrinceofPersia – Earn 500 Diamonds, 500 Hero’s Essence, and 500,000 Gold Coins

ck4kjutz6k – Earn 300 Diamonds and 20 Soulstone (NEW)

1fanfengshun – Earn 188 Diamonds and Gold

2019mothersday – Earn 60 Elite Hero Shards

228j636fs9 – Earn 1,000 Diamonds

25pg5gnpcf – Earn 1,000 Diamonds

26dnuiw8s4 – Earn 1,000 Diamonds and 10 Faction Scrolls

2gq55jii87 – Earn 20 Elite Hero Soulstones and 300 Diamonds

2longtengfei – Earn 188 Diamonds and Hero Experience

2n7gek6rtc – Earn 300 Diamonds and 20 Elite Hero Soulstones

2nzzy8y67v – Earn 1,000 Diamonds

3aghu4egje – Earn 300 Diamonds and 20 Elite Hero Soulstones

3baee6v3v7 – Earn 3,000 Diamonds

3gpasha3ch – Earn 300 Diamonds and 20 Elite Hero Soulstones

3yangkaitai – Earn 2020 Diamonds and Hero Essence

4jipingan – Earn 188 Diamonds and Gold

4rytg4u2q6 – Earn 300 Diamonds and 20 Elite Shards

576w235suw – Earn 300 Diamonds and 20 Elite Hero Shards

57kh69fhzr – Earn 1,500 Diamonds and 60 Elite Hero Soulstones

5fulinmen – Earn 188 Diamonds and Hero Experience

65tdenbmtw – Earn 300 Diamonds and 20 Elite Hero Soulstones

66dashun – Earn 188 Diamonds and Hero Essence

6u226crhtp – Earn 300 Diamonds and 20 Elite Hero Soulstones

6wgh9ung66 – Earn 1,000 Diamonds

7xinggaozhao – Earn 188 Diamonds and 10 Faction Scrolls

85de5ar9ts – Earn 10 Common Hero Scrolls, 10 Stargazing Cards, 10 Faction Scrolls, 8888 Hero Coins, 888 Diamonds, and 8888 Labyrinth Tokens

8e27shfk6b – Earn 10 Common Hero Scrolls, 10 Stargazing Cards, 10 Faction Scrolls, 8888 Hero Coins, 888 Diamonds, and 8888 Labyrinth Tokens

8vws9uf6f5 – Earn 30 Faction Scrolls and 3000 Diamonds

9qgzux8k82 – Earn 20 Elite Hero Soulstone and 300 Diamonds

aaz27uvgfi—Earn 40 Hero Scrolls and 3,000 Diamonds

AFKelijah – Earn 100,000 Gold, 500 Hero’s Essence, 500 Diamonds

afklaunch – Earn 60 Elite Hero Shards

Afkmarkiplier – Earn 300 Diamonds and 30 Elite Hero Shards

afknewyear2020 – Earn Elite Hero Shards and Diamonds

ayqcttC36x – Earn 200 Diamonds and 200,000 Gold Coins

BestRPG4BusyU – Earn 500k Gold and 500 Diamonds

dadisafk2019 – Earn 60 Elite Hero Shards

Don00001 – Earn 3,000 Diamonds

happy2021 – Earn 30 Faction Scrolls

happybday0409 – Earn 500 Diamonds, 10 Common Hero Scrolls, and five Chest of Wishes

HaruruAFK – Earn five Common Hero Scrolls, 1,000 Diamonds, 1,500 Gold

jenrmb3n3a – Earn 60 Rare Hero Shards

liuyan118 – Earn 50,000 Gold and three Faction Scrolls

liuyan233 – Earn 50,000 Gold and three Common Hero Scrolls

liuyan888 – Earn 100,000 Gold and 888 Diamonds

mrpumpkin2 – Earn 300 Diamonds and five Common Hero Scrolls

overlord666 – Earn 500 Hero’s Essence, 500 Diamonds, and 500k Gold

persona5 – Earn 500 Hero’s Essence, 500 Diamonds, and 500k Gold

pqgeimc6da – Earn 30 Elite Hero Shards and Gold

rvgv3b8g4i – Earn 60 Rare Hero Shards

s4vyzvanha – Earn 10 Elite Hero Shards and 100 Diamonds

s7yps9phsj – Earn 20 Elite Hero Shards and 200 Diamonds

te9gig7y58 – Earn 1,000 Diamonds

thanksgiving2019 – Earn 1 Epic Hero

tt9wazfsbp – Earn 1,000 Diamonds

tvb5zkyt47 – Earn 1,000 Diamonds

u3gpi6heu6 – Earn 1,000 Diamonds

u9rfs27rd9 – Earn 1,000 Diamonds

uffqqmgtxd – Earn 1,000 Diamonds

ufxsqraif5 – Earn 1,000 Diamonds

vdgf3ak6fc – Earn 1,000 Diamonds

vm894xsucf – Earn 1,000 Diamonds

vxvtzgtz6f – Earn 1,000 Diamonds

yuanxiao – Earn 60 Elite Hero Shards and 300 Diamonds

YuJaeseok – Earn five Common Hero Scrolls, 1,000 Diamonds, 1,500 Gold