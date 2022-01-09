How to redeem codes in afk arena

Only one out of every odd game must be a riddle. With inactive mechanics in play, you’ll just have to stress over the procedure and skirt the part where you’ll have to adjust to the in-game mechanics that require your full concentration.
Delivered in 2019, AFK Arena gradually turned into a fan top pick with its great workmanship and consistent substance refreshes. The table-top RPG is allowed to play, however like most portable games it has its very own adaptation arrangement. You’ll require a small bunch of different monetary forms to accelerate your cycle. Codes are the ideal method for acquiring more jewels, gold or gathering different beauty care products. If you’re hoping to spend less cash on AFK Arena, involving every one of the codes as they become accessible ought to be your fundamental objective.
Recovering codes can look confounded from the start. It gets quicker as you get its hang, nonetheless.
Head over to the authority code recover page of AFK Arena
Enter your UID and tap on “Send Code.”
Send off AFK Arena and snap on the bolt button close to Quests.
Open up your Mail and there ought to be a check code.
Get once again to the authority reclaim page and enter the confirmation code.
After finishing the login cycle, you’ll have the option to utilize the code you need by entering it into the “Enter Gift Code” box.
Push on the recover button in the wake of entering the code and your prizes ought to show up in your post box.
Here are the functioning AFK Arena codes.
All functioning AFK Arena Redemption codes (Jan. 1)
x7vxbnice7 – Earn 20 Elite Soulstones and 300 Diamonds
afk888 – Earn 300 Diamonds, 20,000 Gold, and 100 Hero’s Essence
misevj66yi – Earn 60 Rare Hero Soulstones, 500 Diamonds, and five Common Hero Scrolls
uf4shqjngq – Earn 30 Common Hero Scrolls
Terminated AFK Arena Redemption codes
WFMH5N68WT – Earn 200 Diamonds and 200,000 Gold
xmasl00t – Earn 100,000 Gold and 100 Diamonds
101nc107h – Earn 100 Diamonds and 100,000 Gold
311j4hw00d – Earn 100,000 Gold and 100 Diamonds
g594b6vpjk – Earn 6000 Hero Coins, 6000 Labyrinth Tokens, 6000 Guild Coins, and 10 Common Scrolls
dqy4aq3pyw – Earn 888 Hero Coins, 888 Diamonds, 888 Labyrinth Tokens, and 30 Common Hero Scrolls
Badlijey666 – Earn 100 Diamonds and 100,000 Gold
Ch3atc0de – Earn 100,000 Gold and 100 Diamonds
d14m0nd5 – Earn 100,000 Gold and 100 Diamonds
dwn8ekefbd – Earn 888 Hero Coins, 888 Diamonds, 888 Labyrinth Tokens, and 30 Common Hero Scrolls
dqy4aq3pyw – Earn 888 Hero Coins, 888 Diamonds, 888 Labyrinth Tokens, and 30 Common Hero Scrolls
xiaban886 – Earn five Large Crate of Hero EXP, 500 Diamonds, five Large Crate of Gold, and five Large Crate of Hero Essence
PrinceofPersia – Earn 500 Diamonds, 500 Hero’s Essence, and 500,000 Gold Coins
ck4kjutz6k – Earn 300 Diamonds and 20 Soulstone (NEW)
1fanfengshun – Earn 188 Diamonds and Gold
2019mothersday – Earn 60 Elite Hero Shards
228j636fs9 – Earn 1,000 Diamonds
25pg5gnpcf – Earn 1,000 Diamonds
26dnuiw8s4 – Earn 1,000 Diamonds and 10 Faction Scrolls
2gq55jii87 – Earn 20 Elite Hero Soulstones and 300 Diamonds
2longtengfei – Earn 188 Diamonds and Hero Experience
2n7gek6rtc – Earn 300 Diamonds and 20 Elite Hero Soulstones
2nzzy8y67v – Earn 1,000 Diamonds
3aghu4egje – Earn 300 Diamonds and 20 Elite Hero Soulstones
3baee6v3v7 – Earn 3,000 Diamonds
3gpasha3ch – Earn 300 Diamonds and 20 Elite Hero Soulstones
3yangkaitai – Earn 2020 Diamonds and Hero Essence
4jipingan – Earn 188 Diamonds and Gold
4rytg4u2q6 – Earn 300 Diamonds and 20 Elite Shards
576w235suw – Earn 300 Diamonds and 20 Elite Hero Shards
57kh69fhzr – Earn 1,500 Diamonds and 60 Elite Hero Soulstones
5fulinmen – Earn 188 Diamonds and Hero Experience
65tdenbmtw – Earn 300 Diamonds and 20 Elite Hero Soulstones
66dashun – Earn 188 Diamonds and Hero Essence
6u226crhtp – Earn 300 Diamonds and 20 Elite Hero Soulstones
6wgh9ung66 – Earn 1,000 Diamonds
7xinggaozhao – Earn 188 Diamonds and 10 Faction Scrolls
85de5ar9ts – Earn 10 Common Hero Scrolls, 10 Stargazing Cards, 10 Faction Scrolls, 8888 Hero Coins, 888 Diamonds, and 8888 Labyrinth Tokens
8e27shfk6b – Earn 10 Common Hero Scrolls, 10 Stargazing Cards, 10 Faction Scrolls, 8888 Hero Coins, 888 Diamonds, and 8888 Labyrinth Tokens
8vws9uf6f5 – Earn 30 Faction Scrolls and 3000 Diamonds
9qgzux8k82 – Earn 20 Elite Hero Soulstone and 300 Diamonds
aaz27uvgfi—Earn 40 Hero Scrolls and 3,000 Diamonds
AFKelijah – Earn 100,000 Gold, 500 Hero’s Essence, 500 Diamonds
afklaunch – Earn 60 Elite Hero Shards
Afkmarkiplier – Earn 300 Diamonds and 30 Elite Hero Shards
afknewyear2020 – Earn Elite Hero Shards and Diamonds
ayqcttC36x – Earn 200 Diamonds and 200,000 Gold Coins
BestRPG4BusyU – Earn 500k Gold and 500 Diamonds
dadisafk2019 – Earn 60 Elite Hero Shards
Don00001 – Earn 3,000 Diamonds
happy2021 – Earn 30 Faction Scrolls
happybday0409 – Earn 500 Diamonds, 10 Common Hero Scrolls, and five Chest of Wishes
HaruruAFK – Earn five Common Hero Scrolls, 1,000 Diamonds, 1,500 Gold
jenrmb3n3a – Earn 60 Rare Hero Shards
liuyan118 – Earn 50,000 Gold and three Faction Scrolls
liuyan233 – Earn 50,000 Gold and three Common Hero Scrolls
liuyan888 – Earn 100,000 Gold and 888 Diamonds
mrpumpkin2 – Earn 300 Diamonds and five Common Hero Scrolls
overlord666 – Earn 500 Hero’s Essence, 500 Diamonds, and 500k Gold
persona5 – Earn 500 Hero’s Essence, 500 Diamonds, and 500k Gold
pqgeimc6da – Earn 30 Elite Hero Shards and Gold
rvgv3b8g4i – Earn 60 Rare Hero Shards
s4vyzvanha – Earn 10 Elite Hero Shards and 100 Diamonds
s7yps9phsj – Earn 20 Elite Hero Shards and 200 Diamonds
te9gig7y58 – Earn 1,000 Diamonds
thanksgiving2019 – Earn 1 Epic Hero
tt9wazfsbp – Earn 1,000 Diamonds
tvb5zkyt47 – Earn 1,000 Diamonds
u3gpi6heu6 – Earn 1,000 Diamonds
u9rfs27rd9 – Earn 1,000 Diamonds
uffqqmgtxd – Earn 1,000 Diamonds
ufxsqraif5 – Earn 1,000 Diamonds
vdgf3ak6fc – Earn 1,000 Diamonds
vm894xsucf – Earn 1,000 Diamonds
vxvtzgtz6f – Earn 1,000 Diamonds
yuanxiao – Earn 60 Elite Hero Shards and 300 Diamonds
YuJaeseok – Earn five Common Hero Scrolls, 1,000 Diamonds, 1,500 Gold