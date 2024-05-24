Redeeming codes in Genshin Impact can be a great way to boost your resources and progress in the game. These codes provide players with valuable items such as Primogems, Mora, Hero’s Wit, and more. Here’s a detailed guide on how to find and redeem these codes on your mobile device, ensuring you never miss out on any in-game rewards.

Genshin Impact codes can be elusive, but they are worth seeking out. They are typically released during special events, developer livestreams, or as part of promotional campaigns. The most recent set of codes, from the Genshin Impact 4.7 livestream on May 24, included:

US2VLGSXCAT9 : 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

6A2ULZTFVBCV : 100 Primogems, 5 Hero’s Wit

BS3DLYAFVAUH : 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora

These codes were only valid until 9 PM PDT on May 24, highlighting the importance of redeeming them quickly.

Active Genshin Impact Codes

Here are some currently active codes. Note that if two codes are listed together, only one can be redeemed per account.

RTJUNRSHTAL9 : 60 Primogems, 5 Adventurer’s Experience

DSXY15NL247E / MLEA572X2UHK / PZFUH5GIP9UF : 10,000 Mora, 10 Adventurer’s Experience, 5 Fine Enhancement Ore, 5 Jueyun Chili Chicken, 5 Stir-Fried Fish Noodles

RERBFT39544D / RERB7TK775K2 : 10,000 Mora, 10 Adventurer’s Experience, 5 Fine Enhancement Ore, 5 Jueyun Chili Chicken, 5 Stir-Fried Fish Noodles

ULEP3495428K / ULEP5WZ36B27 : 10,000 Mora, 10 Adventurer’s Experience, 5 Fine Enhancement Ore, 5 Jueyun Chili Chicken, 5 Stir-Fried Fish Noodles

VFNSE3DQBW1Q / VFNS1OGXYOYU : 10,000 Mora, 10 Adventurer’s Experience, 5 Fine Enhancement Ore, 5 Jueyun Chili Chicken, 5 Stir-Fried Fish Noodles

XEZAXRS88R5G / XEZAXGN32H94 : 10,000 Mora, 10 Adventurer’s Experience, 5 Fine Enhancement Ore, 5 Jueyun Chili Chicken, 5 Stir-Fried Fish Noodles

XQECMR9IIJ46 : 10,000 Mora, 10 Adventurer’s Experience, 5 Fine Enhancement Ore, 5 Jueyun Chili Chicken, 5 Stir-Fried Fish Noodles

GENSHINGIFT : 50 Primogems, 3 Hero’s Wit (This code can be redeemed periodically, so check back if it doesn’t work immediately.)

Redeeming Genshin Impact Codes

Through the Website

Visit the Official Gift Redemption Page : Navigate to the Genshin Impact gift redemption page. Log In : Make sure you’re logged in with your Hoyoverse account. Select Your Server : Ensure the correct regional server and character nickname are selected. Enter the Code : Type in the redemption code and click “Redeem”.

After completing these steps, rewards will be sent to your in-game mail. Remember to claim them from the mail system before they expire, which is typically within a month.

Directly in the Game

Open Settings : Access the game menu and tap on “Settings”. Go to Account : Select the “Account” option. Redeem Now : Tap on “Redeem Now” and enter your code.

Again, your rewards will be sent to the in-game mail system. Make sure to collect them promptly.

Tips for Redeeming Codes

Check Regularly : Codes can be released during events, updates, or livestreams. Follow Genshin Impact on social media and regularly check websites for updates. Act Quickly : Many codes have short expiration periods. Redeem them as soon as you find them to avoid missing out. Stay Informed : Participate in the Genshin community and forums to stay informed about new codes.

Redeeming Genshin Impact codes on mobile is straightforward and can greatly enhance your gaming experience. By staying vigilant and acting quickly, you can make the most of these free resources. Whether you are a new player or a seasoned adventurer, these rewards can help you progress in your journey through Teyvat.