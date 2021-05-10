How to register for the Covid-19 vaccine

The government has recently announced that everybody above the age of 18 can register for obtaining the Covid-19 vaccine by using either the CoWIN platform or the Aarogya Setu app. At government hospitals, the COVID-19 vaccine is being provided for free. Meanwhile, at private hospitals, you will have to pay for the vaccine.

As of now, there are two vaccines being administered in India. These include Covishield, which has been developed by the Oxford-AstraZeneca and is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, and the Covaxin, which has been developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has also approved Sputnik V. This vaccine was developed in Russia and is imported and sold in India by Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories. However, it has yet to be publicly administered to the general population.

There are two primary methods for people to register for the Covid-19 vaccine. The first is through the CoWIN portal.

Visit the online CoWIN portal and sign yourself in. If you have not made an account, then register for one. Type in your mobile number and click on ‘Get OTP.’ After receiving the OTP, type the digits in the space provided, and click on ‘Verify’. Enter all your personal details. These will include your photo ID proof, name, gender, and year of birth on the ‘Register for Vaccination’ page. Once this is done, click on Register. After you register, you will be able to schedule an appointment. Click on ‘Schedule’ next to the name of the person who is registered. Add your pin code and click on ‘Search.’ The available centres within the added pin code will appear. Select the date and time which is convenient for you and click on ‘Confirm’.

You can also register for the Covid-19 vaccine is through the Aarogya Setu app.