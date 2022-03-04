Popular releases of March 2022 edition on Disney+ Hotstar

March month is already started and if you don’t have any idea how to spend your leisure time while sitting and being your comfort then what’s better than streaming some very new series on your devices. Disney+ Hotstar launched its new arrivals for the month of March. This includes series, documentaries, and movies from different genres for every type of people, be it suspense, thrill, mystery or romance, science-fictional or sci-fi, comedy, or just some good cries for a good sleep.

Some of the most hyped series are also releasing this month. Like, Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. The animated series which is a remake of a 17-year-old show is now presented again on your screens. It is released on the 2nd of March. The show depicts the life of 14 years old in this modern world and with her adventures you get to relive your 14.

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness- The OTT platforms can’t forget to serve the Indian audience. Starring the great Ajay Devgon as a cop in this psychological crime thriller story. One of the most awaited series for the year is now here releasing on 4th March. Get ready with popcorn and some snacks because this series will get you hooked from start to end.

Weekend Family- Another family drama that is releasing on 9th March. Weekend Family is a French comedy streaming television series for children and teens. A story of a father who falls in love with a girl that later changes their life.

Moon Knight- A web series based on a Marvel Comics superhero is the best end of the month that is releasing on 30th March. starring Oscar Issac who plays the role of Steven Grant. He along with Marc Specto investigated the mysteries of the Egyptian gods from inside the same body.

This is not it. We got you the whole list to easily binge on them this weekend.

March 2

Brain Games: On The Road

Broken Karaoke – Season 1

Mickey Mouse Funhouse – Season 1

West Side Story

March 4

Russia’s Wild Tiger

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

March 9

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

Weekend Family – Season 1

March 11

Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red

March 16

Big City Greens – Season 3

Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir – Season 4

upset Babies – Season 3

Spidey And His Amazing Friends – Season 1

March 18

Cheaper by the DozenMore Than RobotsStep

March 23

Doc McStuffins (Shorts)

Parallels

The Doc Files – Season 1

March 28

OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 uThe Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse

March 30

I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo – Season 1

Moon Knight