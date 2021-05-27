How to remove unwanted photos in one go

Google Photos recently announced that its free tier will end on June 1, 2021. Any photos and videos uploaded after that date will count towards the 15 GB free storage quota shared across the Google services of the user. Meanwhile, current Pixel owners will not be affected.

As this deadline for unlimited storage on Google Photos approaches its end, Google is attempting to make the transition more convenient for its users. It has announced the release of some features that can help users estimate the amount of storage they have left, as well as other tools to help free up some storage in their Google accounts. One of these tools helps users to automatically delete all blurry pictures in their photo library so that they can save some space.

The company explained this tool in a blog post, saying that it scans your gallery for any photos or videos that users might wish to delete. These include blurry photos, large videos, or unnecessary screenshots. This will allow people to remove the maximum amount of unwanted media from their storage.

This feature can prove to be incredibly useful when trying to save space as these files may be taking up unnecessary space from your storage and can be removed from your Google Photos account. As mentioned in the previous paragraph, blurry photos, large videos, or unnecessary screenshots will be removed directly from the app, so there is no need for you to go searching for them individually.

To use this new tool that is available on Google Photos, use the steps provided below: